Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

Amendments should be made to help reduce poverty

I don't support the demand for new Constitution. It is better we make amendments to the Constitution which could help reduce poverty, illiteracy and promote securalism besides enhancing the livelihood opportunities and bring equality among all walks of people.

— Suri Jyothi Siddaiah, Principal, Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction Special School for the Mentally Retarted, Nizamabad

Constitution must stay rigid

As India is multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic, our Constitution makers made sure to include provision which best suits our uniqueness. When we look into today's scenario, it is same as the time when the Constitution was enacted, with a lot of controversies among groups. India is a functioning democracy with routine peaceful transfer of power following elections.

Each election raises the hope that with different political leaders, governance would improve. Sadly, regardless of which party or leaders are in power, the policies hardly change. s per my opinion, Indian constitution must stay rigid, with certain flexible features which can meet current challenges of India.

— Somula Varshitha, Law student, Bhadrachalam

No new Constitution is required, present one is enough

The present Constitution is enough to run our country, no new Constitution is required.

People who talk or plan to change the Indian Constitution want to include their one-sided ideology in it. Our Constitution provides equal rights to every Indian citizen and to all religions. Some politicians may try to change the Constitution for their personal gains. If the Constitution is implemented more thoroughly, then I beleive that there would be more equality and justice to each and every Indian citizen.

Present Constitution is enough to run our country, no new Constitution is required. Leaders and officials should not even think of changing the Constitution, instead they should work towards the proper implementation of the present Constitution. Further, in the present times, we don't even have any intellectual who can write even one Article as was written by Dr BR Ambedkar.

— Mir Nizam Ali Khan, Advocate, Telangana High Court

Present Constitution has all provisions to uplift poor

There is no need for a new Constitution as the existing one has all the provisions to uplift the poor and downtrodden. Travesty is such that KCR who backtracked on his promise to make a Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana is now arguing for a new Constitution for the sake of Dalits. KCR also failed to fulfill his promise of giving three acres to each Dalit family.

KCR who insulted the Indian Constitution should quit from his post. On the surface it looks like KCR is against the BJP, but, in fact, he has hand in glove with the saffron party.

— Nastik Rakesh, Valbhapur, Hanumakonda

KCR seeking new Constitution is nothing but a publicity stunt

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's proposition of changing the Constitution of India is a mere deflection strategy by him to deviate people from his constant failure of administration, incompetence and so on. Any constitution with times is usually amended as per the changing times and needs. Over a 100 times, the Indian Constitution has been amended. Hence, amending it is never prohibited under the law.

However, the CM has never said what it is that he wanted to be removed or changed or amended or altered. He merely stated that he wants the Constitution changed, change what? change why? Has he even written a letter asking for a specific amendment? No, then how are we to know what he does or does not want in the Constitution.

I believe his days as CM are numbered. Constant absence from official work, false promises are some of the major failures of his government. Asking for new Constitution is nothing but a publicity stunt by the CM to grab the attention of people and nothing else. The Chief Minister, never even writing to the Parliamentary Legislative Committee specifying the need for amendments in the specific Article of the Constitution clearly shows his intent for "noise-making politics", not results-oriented policy making.

- Vijay Gopal, Social Activist, Hyderabad