Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

New Constitution will be politics-friendly, not people- friendly

Indian Constitution is one of the best Constitutions in the world. First politicians should change, not the Constitution. Most of the freebies should be removed and people should learn how earn their livelihood. If at all any change is required due to the present population and circumstances, then we can make changes to the Constitution. Politicians were genuine leaders during late 90s, but now they are doing only politics. So, if the present politicians write a new Constitution, it will be politics-friendly not people-friendly. No need for new Constitution, we need only amendments.

- Dr Swamy Sundeep, Paediatrician and neonatologist, Hyderabad

Constitution should not be changed

Constitution should not be changed, but there are already amendments made to it for over a 100 times. There should not be any major changes. There should be uniform civil and criminal Iaws to all the citizens of the country. Reservations need to be streamlined according to the economic status of people.

- Govindarajulu, Store in-charge, G Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy, Hyderabad

Call for new Constitution is nothing but a conspiracy

We have been making amendments to the Constitution under Article 368 provided in it. Although our Constitution is rigid, it is also flexible. Ours is one of the best Constitutions in the world and any move to change it or bring in a new Constitution is nothing but a conspiracy.

- Ambala Srinivas, Executive Member, Cantonment Vikas Manch, Hyderabad

We need a few amendments

India is a mixture of many races and religions with world's second most population.The foundation was laid for a great Constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar. He drafted the Constitution with great vision and according to the circumstances of that time. He made it relevant for future generations as well. But in the current scenario, where we see clumsy political activities and tainted politicians, it is necessary to amend a few laws in the Constitution accordingly.

- Cipelli Veeramadhav, social activist, VB Foundation, Karimnagar