Despite the implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and its regulations (2011), many small and medium-scale industries continue to operate without registration, which is a matter of serious concern. According to surveys, around 35 per cent of food units in the state operate without FSSAI registration, and nearly 40 per cent fail to adhere to hygiene standards.

As a result, foodborne diseases have increased by 22 per cent over the past five years, according to health department estimates. Unregistered units often use substandard oils, old grains, harmful chemicals, and unsafe plastic packaging, putting public health at significant risk. Such unsafe food consumption can lead to kidney and liver damage, food poisoning, digestive problems, developmental issues in children, and increased cancer risk in the long run as per reports.

Although FSSAI regulations are essential for safeguarding health, many small businesses avoid compliance under the pretext of higher costs. The government must enforce strict regulations, provide necessary training to small units, and ensure food safety as a fundamental human responsibility, not just a legal matter.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur