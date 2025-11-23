Even AI stems from human intelligence

This has reference to the article "AI singularity is GOD" by K Krishna Sagar Rao. Technology has been in use from ancient times.

The ‘Seven wonders of the World’ chosen in 2007 refers to a list of modern man-made structures. It is important to note that humans used technology and intelligence to construct such wonders, apart from forts and other architectural marvels. It is ditto with almost all the segments. Of late, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being actively promoted by designers, manufacturers, professionals and the media, et al.

One should not forget that even AI is a product of human knowledge. Of course, politicians and officials have been rendering their services without any major dependence on Artificial Intelligence. Hopefully, some manufacturers will design a robot that can pay heed to citizens' issues and problems and come up with the required solutions. That is when people will admire manufacturers and designers.

G Murali Mohana Rao, Secunderabad-11