Extend neither spl nor ill treatment

This has reference to Hans editorial "Do celebrities think they are above the law?" (13-12-2024). Celebrity is generally defined as "the State or quality of being widely honoured and acclaimed". Tollywood star Mohan Babu is known for his emotional behaviour. He hit the journalists who went to his house for collection of news. The case is now in court's purview. Sequentially, Allu Arjun's Pushpa stampede case came to the fore. His presence at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on the premiere show of his movie that turned into the death of a lady and injuring her son during stampede was viewed in both versions of right and wrong. Condemning his arrest by cini folk stands valid in all proportions as it is quite common for concerned artistes visit cinema halls to assess the first hand information about their movies. Looking after Law and Order is solely the responsibility of theatre authorities and the State Government. Hence Arjun's arrest appears to be not in accordance with the law.

Coming back to the topic of celebrity, none stands to its true sense. Even highly matured artistes like NTR, ANR, SVR, Savitri, Anjali, Bhanumati, S.Rajeswara Rao, Pendyala Nageswara Rao, Ghantasala, KV Reddy, Kamalakara Kameswara Rao, Adurti Subba Rao were known as the best in their crafts in the cini field. But none was called as celebrity. Only the fans do it. Now a days calling everybody who rose to certain level in the tinsel world as celebrity even if they do not really deem fit in that status, has become a fashion.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The Hyderabad police relentlessly pursued the arrest of Allu Arjun, and succeeded in lodging him in Jail. Although, the HC ordered bail it was 'considered' late for release in the night. Justice J Sridevi remarked that the actor cannot be held responsible for the death of the woman. There were many a stampede happening in political/religious gatherings. The politicians/godmen were never arrested and held responsible for the stampede. CM Revanth Reddy says that the actors need not be treated differently. But the actor need not be treated unjustly too. The incident seemingly has political connotations.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

The Congress government in Telangana had to cut a sorry face for accusing Allu Arjun for the stampede. It is a case of unprecedented crown control failure on part of Revanth Reddy government despite the theatre authorities having informed the police, in advance, about the actor watching the show of the film. It is a case of gross failure of crowd management by the police, while Allu Arjun has every right to see the movie as any citizen of the country, which was precisely what the High Court of Hyderabad had said in granting interim bail to the actor.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad