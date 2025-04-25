Go all-out against terrorists

The terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir that has killed 28 tourists exposes the security lapses in a most volatile territory. This kind of barbaric attack must not go unpunished. The state that was an open prison for almost five years, post-abrogation of Article 370, has only recently been returning to near normalcy especially after an elected government assumed office. Tourism is the main source of income for Jammu Kashmiris and now their livelihood will take a severe beating. If an economic solution is not found for the politically unstable state, it may be impossible to restore normalcy. Access to external outfits into Kashmir is a worrying factor which needs immediate attention of the top brass. Political rivals must not try to settle scores but coordinate in the efforts to wipe out terrorism. Or else the fate of the country’s top tourist destination will hang in the air.

G. Thirupathaiah, Hyderabad

***

India must respond strongly but not recklessly”(24-04-2025) is thought provoking but appears to be not result oriented. India is basically responsible for neglecting terrorist attacks except passing roaring dialogues that such attacks cannot be left without retortion. First of all India has utterly failed to get annexed Pak Occupied Kashmir into India. Secondly surgical strike after Pulvama genocide of truck load of our soldiers, is not very tough for creating terror to attack on India’s frontiers. Terrorists are targeting Hindus in Kashmir. They are getting mixed with Kashmir Muslims. Identification of Pakistan aided Muslims is difficult unless sieved meticulously and carefully. How India counter attack to take revenge in Pahalgam carnage is awaited.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The barbarous terror attack plans hatched in Pakistan are aided and abetted in India. That was the sad part of the murderous attack at Pahalgam. It is indeed a snakes and ladders game with snakes provided by Pakistan and our turncoats provided the ladder to them to climb. We face such intriguing facts time and again and it is time to provide high level security for the tourism to develop in India especially in Srinagar J&K. Our real problem is internal and not external as we all presume. We are looking at the Hyena outside our home but ignoring the Elephant in our backyard. It is a sad story of the terror attacks in the past and at the present.

C.K. Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

***

The gruesome act of terrorism that has been conducted in the mellow of Pahalgam, where visitors were enjoying the sunny day with their family members was a black day in the history of India. The act of terrorism is neither acceptable not imaginable. The way Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hold silence and instruct high security at military and air force in his country is a clear indication of the fact that Pakistan has some connection and secret role in this particular mayhem. India must do everything to do justice at the earliest.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

***

State sponsored terrorism by Pakistan especially on Kashmir is a reminder that enmity between India and Pakistan is a continuing threat and will remain so. In spite of diplomatic and other rapprochement initiatives, terror strikes continue to take place. What is particularly condemnable is the attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. The govt in Pakistan should be made known and even warned in no uncertain terms that “Terrorism will and cannot be tolerated at all times” whether or not peace talks and other bilateral exchanges are held, or otherwise. I am sure Mr Modi will put forth this to his Pakistani counterpart when they meet the next time.

N.R Raghuram, Hyderabad