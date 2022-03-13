Good move by TS govt

TS government has decided to introduce English as a medium of instruction in govt schools in a phased manner. The government has also mentioned sops for philanthrophists ,educationalists who are willing to adopt the school and enrich the school. The three things should be taken into consideration (1) Capacity building (2) evaluation or examination (3) materials, videos etc.

Whatever is taught should be evaluated, whatever is taught should be supervised. This concept of starting English schools should be made known to the community, parents, students, adults . THEIR cooperation is very important.

The government also mentioned about developing each school with 12 components which is a good sign. Each school should be evaluated before taking long-run decisions. A thorough study of the factors that contribute for students attendance in schools is very important.Children go where parents go, hence some suggestions should be taken from , parents, teachers, management, educationists. A propaganda campaign should be taken up before that.

Dr G Mary Sunanda, Hyderabad