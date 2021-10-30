Huzurabad bypoll promises an exciting finish

The bypolls to the Telangana State assembly constituency of Huzurabad of Karimnagar which fell vacant following the resignation of Eatala Rajender, is finally over. The scheduled bypolls assumed novelty as well as a state of anxiety among the political circles in view of tough electoral fight looming large between the ruling party of TRS and the opposition BJP in the State. The marked apprehensions which indicate the victory of BJP similar to as in case of Dubbak cannot however be ruled out in view of a greater resolve and special interest having evinced by the BJP at the State as well as at the Central levels.

The bypoll elections to Huzurabad make a difference in as much as the constituency has been the bastion for TRS since 2009. It appears strange and mocking to note that deposed TRS party leader, Eatala Rajender who represented the constituency and was elected as TRS MLA for the last three consecutive terms on that party ticket has decided to voluntarily contest on BJP ticket as he has crossed the floor of assembly following differences surfaced with the Chief Minister, KCR.

As the TRS is a powerful party at the State level due to the mass following it has assumed, while on the other hand, BJP despite being a party to reckon with at the national level is short of required locus standi politically to win in the bypolls at the State level.

It is commonly observed that winning in elections does generally conform to on the basis of political party in race or the credibility of the candidate in fray. In case of Huzurabad byelection , a race / contest between the choices of political party v/s candidate cannot be disregarded as seen from the current election scenario.

As in every election process carried out exclusively to elect party candidates to both assembly and Parliament besides at local body levels , it has always been the TRS party that won time and again causing disappointment to the rival parties by establishing a State record , the chances for the BJP and any other party at the State level are seemingly lesser. However, Dubbaka bypoll has been an exceptional case that provided an ultimate victory for the BJP.

The Huzurabad byelection is an acid test for both TRS as well as BJP, in as much as winning in this race would add another feather to the TRS cap, while in case of BJP's victory it would pave the way for the party to strengthen chances to feel its presence in the State as well as in the South wherein so far BJP's role / popularity has not been much significant. All in all, winning Huzurabad seat for the TRS party could be considered as a last straw that breaks the camel's back , while the empathy of voters could not be unexpected towards the BJP candidate who happens to be a turncoat seeking election from a different party that was hitherto alien to him in his political career.

— BH Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

