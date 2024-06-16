Live
Let's Embrace and Nurture Dreams
Dreaming ...dreaming. That's what not only humans Do in every stage of life everywhere, But even all things in nature Dream and keep dreaming: ...
Dreaming ...dreaming.
That's what not only humans
Do in every stage of life everywhere,
But even all things
in nature
Dream and keep dreaming:
The Sky dreams
whole day
For the Moon and stars,
At night when the Moon
And stars come gleaming,
The Sky's dream is realized,
The plants in the garden dream
Of having blossoms,
In morning when blooms
Of varied hues crown
The plants, sparkling in sunlight,
Plants have their dream fulfilled,
The Earth scorched in summer
Dreams of cool, soothing rains,
When monsoon-showers
Pour down, wetting, drenching
The burnt Earth, the Earth's dream
Turns a delightful reality,
The tree in spring dreams
of having a nightingale,
When the nightingale perches
On its bough and keeps streaming
Its mellifluous singing,
The tree's dream is realized,
Woman dreams of being a mother
Gets her dream materialized so beautifully
When she is blessed with a child so gracefully,
It's all dreams that life in all forms
Embraces and nurtures all the time,
Displaying the beauty and significance
Of dreams, let dreams shape our lives
Into lyrics of happiness of fulfilled aspirations
And create rainbow-hued lives. of achieved goals
–Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada