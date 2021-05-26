My Voice: Views of our readers 18th February 2021

Support the Centre in its efforts

This refers to the write up 'Reality is gracious' by Talitha Cherian Mathew. There is no doubt that the present world is passing through a grim and gloomy situation – with news pouring out from all quarters to be equally discouraging and dull as more and more people all over the world are gasping for a whiff of life sustaining oxygen that the Almighty God provided us to all that has been sustaining us, even without aware of this very truth.The Centre and state governments are doing their possible best in procuring and distributing the medical oxygen by every possible source and being delivered by available means. To be critical of the conduct of the authorities is pretty easy which will amount to severing the last vestige of connection, in terms of rational behavior and constructive criticism. The stories of Japan, Germany, and Britain who's impressive comeback after the devastating hit they took in the Second World War is a role model for any country that is serious about showing way to the world in terms of revival and regeneration from the dismal situation. This is a true demonstration to the collective will and determination of people of these countries who are motivated by sheer patriotism and nationalism to rebuild the country. Is this true of India? When the Opposition is not in business its main role is to talk ill of the Government, and people in the country will be at a loss whether these political parties are part of the Indian Republic or the representatives of an enemy country working against the interests of India. Even the citizens of the country must not be carried away by the mentality and mindset of the Opposition to trust and believe that comes out of the mouth of these irresponsible political parties who have less to suggest by way constructive opinion and idea. The travails of the pandemic are not confined to India alone; but are a global reality. India is doing far better in the prevailing circumstances by way of producing its own Covid vaccine to be able to help other countries in this regard – which the so called rich and developed countries are proving to be increasingly selfish to be needlessly storing vast quantities of vaccines, beyond the legitimate requirement of their need.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Recipe for disaster

Dr Bharat Jhunjhunwala's " Taking loans will not pull us out of Pandemic" clearly shows that Indian economy is on a weak wicket due to heavy debt. But the remedies suggested by him are a sure-fire recipe for fall of government. Already people are groaning under the high prices of petrol and diesel. The professor is suggesting a further increase to make the retail price of petrol Rs 150 per litre. Diesel also is to be increased likewise. This will break the back of middle class who are already burdened. To add to the misery he had suggested slashing of the salaries of government salaries. Even if they have merit. these are not workable solutions.

Instead, I suggest that the salaries of people's representatives may be reduced to bare minimum. We know that most of this class are filthy rich. Professor's last line is poignantly true- It is a shame that supplier of the vaccines to the world is importing vaccines for her own use.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Raju bail, an eye-opener

It is unfair to view every action of the AP government in negative and uncharitable light. Contrary to the considered opinion of the legal luminary,expressed in the article " Bail to Raju exposes credibility of AP"( Hans India, 25 May), the verdict of the honourable apex court, in granting conditional bail to RRR, is seen by the Telugu people in the state, as a lesson on political etiquette, and a warning to the elected representatives with "barbed tongue" . Be it LOP or the MP/ MLA, or the ministers , they are supposed to maintain decency and decorum in their political statements and public speaking. Being a MP, one is expected to talk and walk like a parliamentarian ,but not otherwise.

Further , the orders of the apex court are an eye opener to a section of media to do it's legitimate duty with utmost impartiality. Therefore , in the final analysis, ,the bail to MP RRR, is not a setback, but a wake-up call for political etiquette, and to end hate filled abusive language used in political discourse in AP today, mainly by the defeated and disgruntled political parties and their leaders.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Brazen profiteering

Countless corruption cases in many hospitals, medical services and doctors have been reported during this Corona pandemic. But, The Indian Medical Association(IMA) has not taken any hardcore action against its own institutions. However, when Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev made comments on Allopathy, the IMA erupted strongly. Sadly, the government also is not ready to encourage Ayurveda practitioners to come up with medicines for Corona. The reality is, the profit of the medical industry surged like a skyrocket in this pandemic, and who wants to lose that business?

Prasanna Venkatapur, Hyderabad