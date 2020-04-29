My Voice: Views of our readers 29th April 2020

Help private institutes to sustain during the lockdown

The Central government-imposed lockdown in its effort to stop spreading of coronavirus. It is okay, but how the private companies and educational institutes could pay salaries to their staff. On one side, the TS government has ordered to collect a school fee of three months i.e. from March to May 2020 in installments. Then how the management can pay the salaries of their staff? Therefore the TS government should instruct the banks to issue loans on the non-interest basis to these institutions. On the other hand, the State government should waive electricity charges and the property tax for at least for the said three months. If not so, allow the management to reduce the salaries by 40% for three months. It is the central government's responsibility to support the nation financially in all regards as the law itself guides the government.

S M Arif Hussain, Musheerabad, Hyderabad

Practise what you preach

It clearly appears that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister does not in believe in the lockdown norms in order to check presently fast-spreading deadly coronavirus throughout the globe. He does not observe either the mask-wearing norm or the social distancing concept to arrest the spreading of corona in the State. This is quite evident, from the photographs and visuals that appear daily in print and electronic media. The team of government machinery including the Chief Minister does not observe the concept of distancing while taking delivery of cheques donated by various firms and agencies towards the corona relief fund. Many of the team members including the Chief Minister even do not wear the mask. It is not understood as to why and how the leaders do not implement the same as what they say to the people throughout to follow. Or are they just exempted from following the lockdown norms? Some of the Ministers are truly following the footsteps of their leaders in the flouting of such norms. I hope the concerned will take it in real spirit and implement the same before they preach to others.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

Irresponsible activities led to the spread of pandemic

Even Dr. Mohan Bhagwat of the Rashtriya SwayamSevaksangh (RSS) exhorts people, not to attribute the spread of the corona epidemic to any particular community. It is true that the epidemic was not generated by any community but was caused by nature. Its spread by whom and by which circumstance is in question. A single event is responsible for up to 60% or more of the positive cases. Foreigners who come here on a tourist visa cannot participate in any religious assembly and propagate of any religion, doing so is illegal. It is this single event that caused the coronavirus to infect tens of thousands of people all over the country. It is unfortunate that the defiance of the organizers and their non-cooperation led to the spread of the virus among vast sections of population in India. Responsible leaders of the Tablighicommunity should have asked for the issuance of fatwas that all their flock should voluntarily and with diligence cooperate with and assist the government by giving every information required to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

T Vaishnavi, Karkhana, Secunderabad

Right to choose medium of instruction

It is a welcome move that the School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh is reaching out to parents in deciding the mode of instruction in government schools. This step democratizes the school education, as it is empowering the parents with choice. Research studies have shown that primary children learn and understand the concepts better when taught in their mother tongue. Having said that, there are great demand for candidates with good communication skills in English, interpersonal skills, and other soft skills in the job market. Many private schools in the State are already introducing these soft skills to children from early stages. I hope the parents shall make a well thought out and informed decision in choosing the medium of instruction in government schools.

Sri Harsha Gajjarapu, Visakhapatnam