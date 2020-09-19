My Voice: Views of our readers September 19th May 2020

September 17 controversy

Come September every year, the issue of liberation and merger (vimochanam, vileenam) becomes talk of the town in Telangana State. To seek clarity on this ticklish point, it is pertinent to have a look into some vital historical facts of 1947 and thereafter. After partition of Indian subcontinent followed with independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as Home Minister, took charge of integration of Princely States and ensured to accede 546 Princely States, into independent India, except Jammu and Kashmir in north and Nizam State of Hyderabad in South. The seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan initially decided to remain independent, later expressed his desire to accede Hyderabad State with Pakistan! The Andhra Mahasabha volunteers then started a movement to merge the State with Indian subcontinent, which led the Nizam police to crush it with an iron hand. A civil disobedience like situation engulfed in the State, when landlords, with the support of Nizam govt tried to nip this unrest.

The Razakars, a radical terror group of Qasim Razvi, a firebrand leader and ardent admirer of M A Jinnah (founder of Pakistan), with the blessings of Nizam Police and assistance of landlords created havoc in villages with merciless killings of innocent men and raping several women. The Communists leaders led landless and bonded agriculture labour to unite and revolt against the landlords and fight with Razakars. This violent situation created mayhem in the State where innocent people became prey in the hands of Razakars and police brutality.

Meanwhile, the Nizam Govt with the help of Pakistan, proposed to move UN, to highlight the interference of Indian govt in the independent Nizam State. Without further loss of time, Sardar Patel, deputed Indian army with the code name, Mission Operation Polo on 13th September 1948 to Hyderabad State. Peace restored in the region on 17th September; and being cornered, Mir Osman Ali surrendered to Indian Military, acceded to 'merge' his State with India. Eventually, the landlords, so-called puppets of Nizam, with his exit, fell in the line and set free the bonded labour who enjoyed liberation with the efforts of Communists.

One can therefore observe, it is not present day political parties, but only Andhra Mahasabha volunteers and local Communists who played key role at that time. All these events clearly denote that while Hyderabad State 'merged' with the Indian Union by the consent of Nizam, the landless farmers were 'liberated' from bonded labour of landlords with the action of Operation Polo.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Beware of Pak-China nexus

Pakistan is making inroads into Gilgit-Baltistan a full-fledged province of Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir. India is coolly expressing anguish that Pakistan has no locus standi to illegally occupy our land. India is paying price for not being able to extinguish this burning issue in seven decades of independence. On the other hand China is fast encroaching upon our border area. It is axiomatic that these two shenanigan and inimical countries may jointly attack us at any time. India should not limit up with harsh dialogues. Our armed strength and ammunition power are at low level compared to these combined hostile neighbours. Practicality in dealing with their movements is more essential than voicing our resentment. No country hitherto declared in support of India. We should not run for water after fire engulfs us.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Govt apathetic on migrant issue

The government recently stated that it has no data about the death of migrant workers who died while returning home amidst the pandemic. Most of us are aware of the Aurangabad rail incident which killed 16 migrant workers. However, there are many more who have lost their lives in these difficult times. The Indian Railways has confirmed that a minimum of 80 people died on the Shramik Special trains. As per media reports, at least 250 migrants have died during the lockdown. The reason for the deaths ranges from forest fires to road accidents. However, the government claims to have no record of the lives lost. There is no information about the helpless and poor people who died while trying to reach home. The government is accountable and answerable to the citizens. It is its prime duty to ensure the welfare of all Indians.

Ishika Mittal, Bengaluru