MyVoice: Views of our readers 04th December 2023

A mature verdict by voters in 4 states

Anti-incumbency soured BRS dreams of making hat-trick. Though TPCC president Revanth Reddy expected not less than 80 seats, the party won more than the magic figure. Already CM KCR submitted his resignation. KTR accepted the defeat with dignity which was acknowledged with honour by Revanth Reddy. He declared to change the name of Pragati Bhavan as Praja Bhavan and everyone will have free access into it. He also said that winner is no king and loser a servant. Good and appreciable dialogues have rained from his heart. Hope the new Congress government that comes to power after ten years will carry out its governance democratically and constitutionally.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The writing was on the wall. BRS behaved in a very peculiar way and paid for its complacency. Hoping to emulate the Indian cricket team, the BRS launched a campaign asserting that, just as India will lift its third trophy, the party will also win Telangana for the third time. The hopes were shattered for Team India and now for BRS. People paid him in his own coin as he could get only half the number of seats they won last time. The voters are clearer in their minds than politicians and political parties and that is proved beyond doubt. The dynasty politics has come to an end in Telangana.

M R Jayanthi Mani, Coimbatore

Kudos to State Election Commission for conducting Telangana State Assembly elections efficiently without any distraction or disturbance. Kudos also to my favourite Hans India for giving enough food, thought and vision with interesting clean-cut news coverage ever since election process was commenced under tbe caption “Festival of Democracy”. Exit polls did not go wrong. Coming to party positions, BJP is going to grab the power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, the promotional campaign of Congress that “MARPU KAVALI AND CONGRESS RAVALI, TELANGANA ICHHINA CONGRESS KE MAA VOTU” clicked exquisitely with echos in the ears of voters. Infallibly, the TPCC president Revanth Reddy who led the party to victory will be chosen as Chief Minister of the state. Need not reiterate that people are supreme in a democracy. Hence, he should listen and respond to His Masters’ Voice also.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

The unfolding trends of the Assembly Elections 2023 depict an intriguing political landscape. The BJP had victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while Telangana presents an unexpected twist with the Congress trumping BRS. These results bear paramount significance as they are perceived as a prelude to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The sense that people desire change suggests that, as a developing country, freebies cannot outweigh the honestly chosen decisions of the people. They are capable of choosing their leaders without being swayed by family or religious voting systems.

Vishal Mayur, Bengaluru

The verdict in Telangana clearly shows that it’s the people’s victory. The voters wished to see the Congress government as there is no alternative to BRS except Congress. Hope the Congress will justify the aspirations of youth and the people in general. We need to take the confidence of the people and should make a part of our decisions then only any government survives. Finally, in choosing the CLP leader also they need to be united honouring the decisions based on the collective decisions of the elected representative. Hope to see good governance which can be witnessed by the people of Telangana.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

The BJP’s star campaigner PM Modi led the party’s campaign single-handedly in the elections and proved himself as a popular vote-catcher and remained a towering figure in the national political arena. The Telangana’s victory of Congress in the bitterly fought contest is the only solace to the oldest party which miserably failed to retain Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while it faced humiliating debacle in MP, which it hoped for a comfortable win. While the Telangana Congress could demolish the KCR’s BRS fort, which was seen as corrupt and familial outfit, the credit for the party’s handsome victory in the state mainly goes to its firebrand and flamboyant state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. The Telangana’s victory also implies that A Revanth Reddy is emerging as the Telangana’s Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the AP CM.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru