MyVoice: Views of our readers 04th Nov 2025

Road mishaps expose systemic negligence

The tragic road accident in Rangareddy district that claimed 19 lives, coming barely weeks after the Kurnool accident which killed 19, is deeply unfortunate and distressing. Road accidents and the resultant loss of precious lives are becoming disturbingly frequent across the country. Ironically, despite repeated fatalities, authorities have failed to take effective measures to curb the road menace.

Enforcement of traffic rules remain dismal and compliance among motorists is alarmingly low. Over speeding, reckless driving, and disregard for basic safety norms continue unabated as there is no appropriate check mechanism. It is imperative that stringent actions be initiated—strong law enforcement, awareness campaigns, and improved infrastructure—to ensure road safety.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

A ghastly road accident

Within a short gap, two ghastly road accidents have occurred in the two Telugu states. Around 19 persons died near Kurnool city when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on October 24. The second one that also claimed 19 lives happened early Monday morning at Mirjaguda in Rangareddy district. This apparently occurred after a TGSRTC bus was rammed into by gravel-laden truck.

Wherever the road accidents occur, the reasons generally attributed as over speed, overload, drunk and drive, pathetic roads, invisible sign boards, driving under stress or when feeling drowsy. Sadly, the governments which are in hurry to announce ex gratia never focus on coming up with corrective measures.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Decades of toil bears fruit

Indian women’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph is not only a stupendous achievement but also historic coming as it did after several decades of toiling and grooming. This cup of joy should remain in India forever as there is no dearth of talent in our country. Previously nepotism played a crucial role in the selection of the team. Things changed after the NDA assumed office in 2014.

Slowly but surely the team gelled well and reached its goal rather easily. In fact the emphatic win against Australia in the semifinal, cemented our team’s chances. Institutional encouragement and support from the government did the trick in building the players’ confidence. The standout performance in the final was from Shafali Verma. The women cricketers did India proud. Hearty congratulations to the team and India!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

A shot in the arm for women’s cricket in India

Congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the Women’s World Cup 2025 after beating South Africa by 52 Runs. It was an emphatic victory for the Women in Blue. The journey to the final was quite inspirational as they defeated title favourite Australia in the semifinals. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana stood with their partnership.

Verma also came good with the ball while scalping two batters. Deepti Sharma was quite sensational with the bat and ball. It was a night filled with excitement and drama. The DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai had a capacity crowd which was cheering every shot played by the host players. Our team’s incredible is testimony to the progress made by the team over the years. This win will change the future of women’s cricket in India.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad-50

Magnificent Indian women

In a great show, 11 Indian women rewrote history by winning their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in Sunday’s final. They made tryst with destiny, so to say. November 2, 2025, will be written in golden letters in the history of India.

Much alike June 25, 1983, when Kapil’s Devils won the first ODI World Cup for India. Shafali Verma won the ‘player of the final match’ award for her quickfire 87 runs (in 78 balls) and two wickets. Equally outstanding was South African captain Wolvaardt’s century.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61