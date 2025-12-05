MyVoice: Views of our readers 05th Dec 2025

Good communication skills, a must

This is in response to the article “Mastering starts with mastering efforts” (4 December). As I read Prof G Mary Sunanda’s insightful article on the need for today’s youth to push beyond their comfort zones and build foundational skills, I couldn’t help but nod in agreement. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the “overnight success” myth, but the truth is that success is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. To “hit the nail on the head,” Prof Sunanda emphasizes the importance of putting in extra effort, particularly in areas like writing and spelling. These skills may seem old-fashioned, but they are the building blocks of effective communication.

As the saying goes, “practice makes perfect,” and mastering the rules of spelling and grammar is no exception. The four spelling rules shared by Prof Sunanda are a great starting point for anyone looking to improve their writing skills. From “I before E” to doubling final consonants, these rules may seem complex, but with practice, they can become second nature. As the adage goes, “ Rome wasn’t built in a day,” and neither is mastery of the English language. In today’s competitive world, having a strong foundation in English language skills can give you an “edge over the rest.”

Whether it’s acing a job interview or scoring well in entrance exams, good communication skills can make all the difference. I would like to conclude by saying that success is not just about being book-smart; it’s about being skill-smart. By focusing on building our foundational skills and putting in the effort required to master them, we can set ourselves up for success in all areas of life.

Raju Kolkuru, Kakinada

Census roll-out, a right step

In a multi-cultural society divided into several thousands of castes and groups, census is an objective and a practice aimed to serve as a performance of government’s flagship programmes. Therefore, its importance can neither be underestimated nor considered obsolete because the inputs from it are extremely useful in improving governance structure and systems at different levels. After the first decennial census in 1951, India today has become a bubbling cauldron of economic disparity with marginalised groups gender specific deprived of an identity and development.

In order to set right the wrongs, the census provides figures of each group that can be used to analyse objectively to end disproportionate claims. All in all, the Government of India’s decision to go ahead with census to comprehend the deeper malaise to end discrimination and inequality plaguing the nation by providing solutions and succour is a right step forward that needs cooperation from one and all.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

This has reference to your editorial ‘The census juggernaut is set to roll at long last’. The nation has made up its mind to conduct Census in 2027; it is good news that the country requires in terms of planning and implementation of welfare and other social schemes based on the authentic sources of data, from different cross sections of people in our society.

This is an exercise that the nation cannot afford to delay or lose, considering the long-term advantages in terms of garnering statistical data; and future methodology of planning to be evolved for the country touching all facets of people and their conveniences in the long term.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Revanth alienating Hindus

It is baffling to witness that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is needlessly embroiled in controvery lampooning Hindu deities during a recent Congress party meeting. This is being seen as a deliberate and intentional act on his part to alienate and demoralise Hindus. It was unnecessary on his part to question the existence of “three crore gods” in Hinduism; and to question “Why do so many exist?”

He didn’t stop there, and said there are different gods for different practices, such as: Hanuman being the god for unmarried people; a different god for those who marry twice; a god for those consumes alcohol – apparently aiming at deities like Yellamma, Pochamma, and Maisamma, are sometimes offered today or chicken sacrifices’.

Revanth Reddy’s statement is intended to place the Muslim community, despite being a Hindu; and the Congress made no bones about its affinity for Muslims announcing that “Congress is a Muslim party”. This mental approach being promoted by Revanth Reddy is mischievous and dangerous, with a view to alienate the Hindu community.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad