MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th February 2026

India-US deal is a good forward step

Apropos “Centre must stay steadfast and honour the India-US deal” (THI Feb 9). The recent framework for an interim trade agreement with the US is a pragmatic step forward in a long-standing relationship that has had its share of ups and downs. It addresses immediate concerns like tariff reductions, while India opens up in industrial goods and select agricultural products.

This should help exporters, especially those into textiles, gems, and pharmaceuticals, and support supply chain stability amid global uncertainties. Concerns from farmers’ groups and opposition voices about potential impacts on agriculture and local industries are understandable and need to be heard.

However, the deal appears to include safeguards, and further talks toward the full Bilateral Trade Agreement offer scope to protect sensitive sectors. The government should proceed carefully but firmly, engaging stakeholders transparently to build confidence and ensure mutual benefits.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402

Goyal misleading people on US trade deal

Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is glossing over the interim trade deal between India and the United States. Hitherto buying oil from Russia was in Indian interest but now suddenly buying oil, LNG and LPG from the US is in India’s own strategic interest, is a statement made by Goyal, who is trying to mislead Indians in general and the farming sector in particular.

The joint statement by India and USA in this regard clearly hinted at import of agri and food products from the US at reduced tariffs. It is common knowledge that the USA will gobble any opportunity to dump all agri and dairy products into third world countries for business purposes. This stems from its double-edged policy with countries like India, which under NDA has not succumbed to pressure from Donald Trump.

Indian farmers’ unions have sensed it right and are to go on a nationwide general strike on February 12. The adverse impact of the interim free trade agreement would be known in the days to come as the USA would dump agri and dairy products into India!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Empathy can be the healing balm

This has reference to the article ‘Empathy is the medicine that the world needs’ (THI Feb 9). It is a fact that our country needs empathy. After all, the parliament and legislative assemblies are for and of the people.

Political leaders keep commenting on each other and ignore their assurances to the people to redress their grievances. Issues faced by the people are often highlighted in the media, while people run from pillar to post in police stations and courts for solutions to their long pending issues.

With empathy as the buzzword, issues faced by the citizens can be solved by conducting frequent Lok Adalats or online solutions as is being sought by the people.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Stop political spat over fire mishap

This is further to your report ‘Evidence in two sensitive cases safe in courts: FSL chief’ (THI Feb 9). Addressing the accusations of political parties against one another over alleged involvement of vested interests, FSL chief Shikha Goel has clarified that all documents and evidence related to two important cases have been submitted to courts. It will be good if political leaders stop washing dirty linen in public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and if there is any foul play, a CID or SIT probe will clear the issue. Sadly, the behaviour of the ruling and opposition parties makes a mockery of ethics and moral values in politics even when the issue revolves around a fire accident. Now that the FSL director has set the record straight, one hopes that there won’t be any further political spat till the final investigation report comes out.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda-508001

Three-in-one common bill is ill-advised

It is learnt that the GHMC is planning to shortly introduce a common bill for electricity, water/drainage and property tax to each residential unit. While the first two charges are billed on a monthly basis, property tax is payable once or twice in a year.

They are heterogenous and not homogeneous units. They cannot be clubbed together without giving room for any discrepancies/misgivings. Given the problems faced by households in apartment complexes, it will be in the fitness of things if separate water meters are fixed for each residential unit.

GHMC is requested to re-think on the matter and to act suitably in such a way that no new problems arise in its efforts to streamline the existing procedures.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad