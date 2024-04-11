MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th April 2024

Higgs joins pantheon of greatest scientists

Peter Higgs, a theoretical physicist, back in 1964, proposed the existence of what is now known as the ‘Higgs boson’ and ‘God’s particle’ that helps hold matter (and bind the basic building-blocks of the universe) together by giving mass to objects – ‘the stars, planets and life within’. In his words, we would not be here without the mass-imparting particle! He published the conceptual groundwork for the ‘mysterious’ elementary particle. His significant breakthrough came as the ‘last missing piece’ found by the sheer brilliance of a scientist and completed the Standard Model of Particle Physics and enabled us to have a better understanding of the universe. By coming up with the idea of the Higgs boson particle, the celebrated scientist has pushed back the boundaries of human knowledge and found his place - immortality - among the world’s greatest scientists.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

PK, a failed political strategist

Prashant Kishor saying that opposition parties had missed three distinct and realistic chances of stopping the BJP juggernaut and advising Rahul Gandhi to take a break is nothing but parroting the words taught by BJP. In elections, it is common to win or lose and for that it will depend on many aspects. In fact Rahul Gandhi has given new blood and reins to Congress with Bharat Jodo Yathras. Prashant Kishore predicted that BRS will win in Telangana, but Congress has won. In the bye-elections, he predicted that Congress would win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but BJP has won. He himself launched a party in Bihar but didn’t get any response. Now he is doing analysis that NDA will win in AP. Previously, Lagadapati use to predict before elections and now he is taking rest. Instead of asking Rahul Gandhi to take a break, Prashant Kishore should take a break.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.

Join BJP and get rid of probe agencies?

Action against the corrupt will be sped up in the third term, promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is welcome as 50 per cent of our Parliamentarians are stated to be highly corrupt. Similarly in States, most of the accused joined BJP only to safeguard themselves from crackdown by probe agencies. Why are they admitted and why no action is initiated against them and why Enforcement Directorate, CBI or IT authorities are overlooking them? Do they require permission by their heads in power politics to attack on them? Has the nation to wait till Modi ascends the throne for third term to eliminate corruption?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Party manifestos are no longer read

It is a little surprising to find there are yet people who take party manifestos seriously. Therefore, the critique of the Congress manifesto in your editorial was not needed. It is doubtful whether the elected member of the party itself has read and understood it. This is not limited to the Congress alone but extends to all parties. Except for the Ram mandir and abrogation of Article 370, the BJP too has left a long trail of unfulfilled promises. Mindless tourism should not be encouraged in naturally beautiful places. Many a beautiful place has been ruined by an unlimited number of tourists. Goa is an example. The most important needs of the nation are health facilities, good education, employment and reduction in inequality of income.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Read out ‘Panchatantra’ to children

This has reference to the articles on the siblings’ day. The parents need to read a variety of story books including Panchatantra. All the stories are classified into two types: 1. The stories explaining the path of friendship, intelligence and wisdom which summarize the benefits from such living through friendships; 2. The stories reflecting the path of cheating, threatening and misguiding. The perfect beacon of guidance is always from the parents. However, thousands of parents are illiterates. The best knowledge in all aspects is spread by the teachers.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad