MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th Sep 2025

Revamp TGPSC

The Telangana High Court has ordered re-evaluation of all answer papers of Group 1 examination that was conducted by Telangana Public Service Commission or to go for fresh examination. This judgement points out to the lack of transparency as contended by petitioners. This episode exposes the hasty way the Congress government has conducted this important examination.

Apparently, it did not draw lessons from past mistakes. If TGPSC has miserably failed to conduct a fair examination for selection of competent candidates for Group 1 Officers, it speaks volumes about its inefficiency and incompetence. The state government must overhaul and reconstitute TGPSC with efficient, proven and honest individuals. Any reluctance to do so means repetition of similar mistakes in future. The credibility of TGPSC is already at its low. The unemployed youth of the state have become victims for no fault of theirs.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4

HC junks Group 1 exams

This has reference to the Telangana High Court’s judgement that the TGPSC has resorted to discrepancies and negligence in the conduct of the Group I mains examination answer sheets.

About 21,093 candidates attended the examination that was conducted from October 21-27 in 2017. Of the two options given by the court, the best one is to re-evaluate the answer sheets. The aspirants who wrote prestigious TS Group I examinations and their parents are eager for a re-evaluation.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Group-1 aspirants in anguish

I wish to express my concern regarding the recent decision of the Telangana High Court to cancel the Group-1 mains merit list and order a re-evaluation or re-examination. The development has created a situation of uncertainty among thousands of aspirants. The judgment highlights the lack of transparency in the evaluation process conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). While fairness and accountability are crucial in recruitment examinations, outright cancellation of the merit list leads to stress and disappointment among the candidates who had invested significant time and effort.

Ensuring justice and equal opportunity for all candidates is essential and the court’s intervention reflects the importance of upholding these values. It is important that TGPSC takes responsibility by implementing transparent evaluation methods and ensuring timely re-evaluation or re-examination, as directed. A balanced approach is needed so that deserving candidates are not denied opportunities, and trust in public recruitment systems is restored.

Varsha Omprakash, St Francis College for Women

Building futures, brick by brick

I write in response to the news (THI Sept 10) about Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seeking permission to mobilize ₹30,000 crore for the development of education through the Young India Integrated Residential Schools initiative. Education remains a keystone in forging equitable and progressive societies. With nearly 90 per cent of the state’s population belonging to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, it is both heartening and imperative that the state is actively proposing to bring high-quality, corporate-style schooling to these underserved sections.

The vision of establishing residential schools in each Assembly constituency speaks volumes about the government’s intent to institutionalise and democratise quality education. Yet, this ambition also comes with significant responsibility. Mobilizing ₹21,000 crore for construction and an additional ₹9,000 crore for upgrading labs and higher education infrastructure demands seamless planning, accountability, and transparency. It is essential that these schools are not just monuments of expenditure but beacons of learning that offer modern facilities, competent staff, and a curriculum that empowers, not just academically, but also in life skills and critical thinking.

Moreover, the request to restructure state loans and seek an exemption from the FRBM limit highlights the state’s creative financing approach. If approved by the Centre, this endeavour can be a turning point bridging the rural-urban divide, improving inclusivity, and making education the lever for empowerment.

I urge both the state and Union governments to proceed with stringent oversight, regular audits, and community involvement ensuring that promises translate into classrooms filled with eager learners, not just figures on a balance sheet. Let this be the foundation on which Telangana builds not just schools but also assures secured futures.

Aditi Rao, Hyderabad