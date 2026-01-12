MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th January 2026

Proposed employees’ health trust remains on paper

This has reference to “Govt. roll out 1.02 crore accident insurance for state employees” (THI Jan 10). The state government’s decision is a welcome gesture. The Deputy CM, Bhatti Vikramarka, while announcing this largesse, stated that the government views its employees as an extension of its own family justifying their need for robust financial security. Meanwhile, when the state cabinet announced a separate employees’ health trust, the employees agreed to contribute Rs 500 per month towards premiums. However, considerable time has elapsed after taking this decision, but no progress has been made on this front so far, which is quite intriguing. If the government is serious about the welfare of employees, it should set up the trust on a priority and extend insurance cover to employees and pensioners to facilitate cashless treatment across empanelled hospitals.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad

Rule of chaos is here to stay

This week’s Bold Talk ‘Choice before India: Rule of law or rule of chaos?’ (THI Jan 10) rightly points out that the rule of chaos is more prevalent in the country as observed by the incoherent deeds of elected representatives than rule of law. This was earlier seen in states like Andhra Pradesh and is now being witnessed in West Bengal. Creating chaos has become the order of the day. Parliament and Assembly sessions are marred by interruptions. Political criminals often get scot-free or on bail, while those jailed enjoy star treatment. High-level corruption in government offices is not controlled despite new laws. Rule of law, it seems, is not intended for those with clout but for the common people. The three pillars of the constitution need to be strengthened and their enforcement strictly unbiased.

Dr N S R Murthy,Secunderabad

Teachings of Vivekananda are timeless

Apropos “Swami Vivekananda’s path remains the inspirational mantra for Gen Z,” (THI Jan 11). His message assumes renewed relevance for today’s youth, who live in an age of immense pleasure and constant stress shaped by modern technology, gadgets and artificial intelligence. While digital advancements offer convenience and opportunity, they also bring distraction, anxiety and loss of inner balance. Vivekananda’s philosophy offers a guiding light amid this complexity. He urged young people to cultivate strength of body, clarity of mind and purity of character, reminding them that true progress begins within. His emphasis on self-confidence, discipline and purposeful action inspires youth to rise above fleeting pleasures and external pressures. Vivekananda also believed in harnessing knowledge and innovation for human welfare, not personal excess. The lasting inspiration of his teachings lies in their call for fearlessness, service and self-belief. For today’s youth, his philosophy provides a timeless path to balance, resilience and meaningful living in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru-560056

Spirituality and culture remain supreme

While it is true that Somnath temple is the pride of India, having a glorious heritage with exemplary fighting spirit and sacrifices, it is not necessary to remember the attacks made on the temple. Glorification of Somnath legacy is certain to draw people in large numbers from every country and makes it a phenomenal reverence. Meanwhile, commemorating acts of hate is unwelcome. Spirituality and culture are always supreme and above all realms of life. They cannot be targeted for aggression even by the most powerful materialistic human being.

M Chandrasekhar,Kadapa

Arresting Putin can trigger global war

The US capture of Nicolás Maduro early this month leads to speculations whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could face the same fate. Though both leaders are accused of serious abuses, their cases are very different from one another. Maduro’s rule in Venezuela was weak and widely rejected. The United States, Europe, and many Latin American countries refused to recognize his government. His military was poorly funded, divided, and unwilling to fight. So, it was easier for the US. to justify his removal as toppling down a dictator and not attacking a sovereign nation. Putin’s case is far more complex. Even though the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant against him, he is still Russia’s recognized president and controls a powerful nuclear arsenal. Countries like China and India continue to support him, making isolation difficult. Arresting him would lead to a global war. Maduro’s case shows how fragile regimes can collapse, while Putin’s case shows the limits of international justice.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad