MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th May 2021

Centre forced into action by SC?

The plea of the centre in Supreme Court that the ' wisdom of the executive should be trusted ' is absolutely correct more so in the prevailing chaotic situation of inadequate vaccines / inadequate oxygen supplies, vis-a-vis different pricing of the vaccines etc to fight against the spread of Covid second wave in the country. But it is definitely a question in the minds of all people whether the central government as well as the state governments would have viewed and acted upon the situation so seriously had there been no involvement of Supreme Court or for that matter even high courts in this matter of vaccine distribution ?

We are already seeing media reports that few States have already stopped vaccination due to inadequate supplies by the Centre, few states have also informed the Centre of their inability to supply oxygen to other States and some States have already banned patients from other States from entering into their area for different reasons. This is going to be a very disturbing trend in the near future in maintaining cordial relations between all states and UTs in the present pandemic situation prevailing in the country.

The Centre has to put a check on all such non-cordial attempts and take into account all such emerging new issues and announce a broad national policy involving the judicial system also if necessary, for effective and uniform implementation throughout the country whether it is in procurement and distribution of vaccines or in procurement and distribution of oxygen cylinders for that matter.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Unfair blame on EC

This has reference to Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu's write up 'EC and its role as a superspreader'. The writer efficiently collected all available data by different sources that were heaped against the Election Commission of India, making it a villain for the spread of Covid, in its second wave devastation in the country. The Election Commission of India being singled out for criticism for the spread of the pandemic in its second wave in the country is highly unbecoming of the status of writer, who is generally viewed as level-headed and well informed and whose views and opinions are generally appreciated by all. The Madras High Court should not have needlessly commented on the Election Commission for paving the way for the spread of the pandemic. It was as if the Madras HC was itching to be in the picture, even unasked, in which it has no role to play. The Supreme Court did not remain a mute spectator to the misdemeanour of the lower court, and warned it accordingly, not to be irresponsible in such matters in future concerning the Election Commission.

Venkata Narasimhan K R, Madurai

Real versus reel

The disaster of Makkal Needi Mayyam party founded by actor Kamal Hassan is not unpredicted. He was advised by his ardent fans that cine charisma will not always give fruitful returns. The strong blow he was hit by Tamil voters turned him to wind up his show in politics. Strongly believing this code, Rajinikant acted smartly and left ab initio from founding his political party. We know the fate of another actor Vijayakant. Pawan Kalyan may please make a note of it as he had gained bitter experience in 2019 elections. Playing in politics is not as easy as portraying a role on tinsel screen.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Lockdown let-up

Bengaluru's Director General of Police Praveen Sood's clarification that there is no bar on the use of vehicles to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am must cheer citizens, more so the elderly, the sick and the infirmed. The strict lockdown barring people, except those employed in essential services, from plying their vehicles had come under fire from various quarters, including the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Reports of police excesses - caning and meting out harsh punishment - have also come in from several parts of the State. Stung by criticism, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered the police personnel not to use lathis but to initiate legal action.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Govt should act faster

The intensity of pandemic has increased and it is spreading faster than last time. The States have imposed strict restrictions and lockdown to break the raging Covid second wave. Due to shortage of oxygen,drugs,vaccine and beds, the patients are facing terrible consequences during this mid summer. Medical infrastructure should have got increased in the past couple of months. The political war and debates on elections are given more priority than to save lives of the people.

Different welfare schemes are been introduced but the primary aspect of taking care of people is missing. It is essential and emergency for the people to meet the demands of hospitalisation. As the nation is fighting with covid crisis, the saviour and actor Sonu Sood has been rendering immediate help to the patients much faster than the government. The government has to respond quickly and react in order to rehabilitate the loss so far. Else the loss of lives will be more and more in future.

M Vinesh, Visakhapatnam

Invest in health infrastructure

The act of Telangana government to stop ambulances with Covid-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh towards Hyderabad for medical treatment cannot be considered as an inhuman act but only exposes lack of proper medical facilities in AP and that hospitals in Hyderabad are jam-packed (TS blocks entry of Covid patients from Andhra, May 11). It is a shame, citizens of the country are struggling for quality hospitals even after seven decades of independence. It is an eye opener for our governments, which should invest in health care and education instead of wasting on freebies, statues, large building complexes and other non- productive activities.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad