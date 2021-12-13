MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th December 2021

Kerala Governor's anguish right

Apropos 'Kerala's higher education sector has gone to dogs: Governor' (Dec 12). Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hit the nail on the head, exposing the manner in which Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government was running the higher education sector in the State. The Governor opined that the higher education sector had gone to dogs even as appointments were being made against rules. If things in higher education continued in this manner he said would step down from the post as Chancellor of State universities. The anguish by the Governor was in the wake of Kannur University VV-C Gopinath Raveendran being given a four-year extension, at a time when he was relinquishing his post. And there was an appointment of the wife of Pinarayi Vijayan's secretary to a teaching post in Kannur University, bending rules.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Need for Uniform Civil Code



The Indian Union Muslim League was recently at loggerheads with the Kerala government's move to entrust the Waqf Board appointment to the Public Service Commission. The CM has opened a pandora's box by posing a question whether the IUML was a political party or a religious organisation. It is definitely a political party which represents the Muslim community. However, it cannot trample on a government decision. In a supposedly secular nation as India, certain communities cannot be more equal than the others based on faith. It indicates the urgent need of a Uniform Civil Code.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi.

Voters lost capacity to think & vote



After reading the impressive article, "Needed: Far-sighted leaders to crank up growth" (11 Dec) by Ramu Sarma, I can say safely we don't have visionary leaders neither in the ruling party and in the opposition. Is it only the fault of parties and its leaders? At least my answer is a big 'NO.' The voters seem to have lost the capacity to think and vote. When BJP came to power, the PM made a solemn promise that he would work for all whether they had voted for their party or not. As for growth and development, it looks like one sided where the BJP is in power.

With elections around, the PM and his party's vision is focused only on how to win/retain the State where they are in power. UP and Uttarakhand are two such examples and for the sake of power they can go to any extent and repeal of farm laws is a case in point. The other day, the PM was landing on a small strip of 3 km constructed for emergency landing of IAF jets in Purvanchal Express Highway. Contrast this first, an Olympian from Assam Village has to win a Bronze medal to get a road connection to her village. And now comes the news that after Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar died in a chopper crash, the BJP government in MP is quickly constructing a road to take his mortal remains to his village. His village a few km away NH has no proper road. So to even get a simple village road either someone has to win a medal and die. It is important that PM Modi and his party's vision should shift from Bharatiya Janata Party to Bharat and its growth.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Exercise franchise wisely



Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) slowly spreads in other States, giving tough time to other parties. It has won the MP and assembly elections continuously from Telangana and also won in other States. It proved its mettle by winning the elections in Bihar and Maharashtra. Now it is laying focus on the UP elections. Time will tell whether it will establish its presence in UP as well. It is time for the people of Uttar Pradesh to cast their votes wisely for the parties that have a track record with good work.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad

We should not lower our guard



Top medical minds have come out that the symptoms of Omicron are mild and at the same time asked people to exercise caution since the variant is detected in 57 countries so far.

The spread of Omicron looks certain as India registered a rise in cases recently with Mumbai going as far as to impose prohibitory orders. Whether it will trigger a third wave or will outrun Delta, it is imperative that vaccination be stepped up and while people should adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad