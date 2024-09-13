MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th September 2024

An act of impropriety by PM Modi

Judges not only have to be independent; they must be seen to be independent. As a democracy, we set great store by an independent judiciary. The country’s Chief Justice and Prime Minister doing puja together in the former’s official residence could hardly be construed as anything other than an impropriety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud were photographed performing ‘aarti’ together and its symbolic meaning was not lost on viewers of the current political scene. The Vinayaka Chaturthi ought not to have been used to send out a subtle message. I subscribe to the view that public display of piety by those who hold exalted offices is eminently avoidable.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

BJP attack on Rahul lacks punch

This is with reference to the artificial storm brewing in political circles over the sagacious speeches made by the Shadow PM of India, Rahul Gandhi in USA. (Rahul’s remarks in US on quota, sparks political storm, 12 Sept). In this regard, understandably, the remarks on reservation & China have caused heartburn to the ruling party BJP. In truth, India welcomes the view that reservations should end, once the India achieves socio economic & political equality. Even the Father of Constitution had desired that. So RG’s view is consistent with the Constitution of India. With regard to China, it is a universal truth that BJP has not handled the issue properly to the advantage of India. So, the BJP’s anger over Rahul Gandhi remarks is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

Although reservation on the basis of castes is not a blessing for India anymore but no political leader has the guts to say it loudly (Rahul’s remarks in US on quota spark political storm, THI, dated 12th September). If any leader would love to be truthful and also like to pour out his views and vision regarding the long-term adverse effects of reservation for the nation, he will be snubbed, condemned, pulled up for his erratic comments and reprimanded. The same has happened with Rahul Gandhi when his comments in the USA batted for quota till fairness and equality occurs in the country; today, reservation is the bane of India and still Rahul never said that it should be abolished. Better we read his comments between the lines and not make a mountain out of a molehill.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Revanth Reddy’s laudable act

It’s a laudable gesture from the Chief Minister of Telangana to announce that the women’s university would be named after Chakali Ilamma, the revolutionary who fought against the feudal rule in Nizam’s times. She fought for land rights of poor, losing all personal life, but not courage and self-respect in the process, and became an icon for fearless leadership. She will remain a source of inspiration for the society. It’s befitting tribute to her sacrifice.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Attack on doctor reprehensible

The recent Gandhi Hospital incident wherein a female intern was physically assaulted is disheartening. This incident occurs amid growing brutality against the health professionals. Government should take proper measures to promise the safety and dignity of the profession. Hospitals must the places of healing and care not the place of fear and aggression.

Bindi Mani Dhrishie, Hyderabad

Misinformation campaign on Mahatma

This refers to the report, “Special rail coach dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi” (12 Sept). The present government led by PM Modi has no respect or love for Mahatma as the social media posts, share of BJP and PM followers are spreading hate and misinformation about the Father of the Nation. Politically, Gandhiji is of no use to BJP and PM to get votes from his supporters or otherwise. Gandhi never aspired for anything special, leave alone coach. If the BJP led by PM Modi had any respect, they would not have exploited the horror that happened in Kolkata hospital. Manipur would not have been burned and all party delegations would have already visited the state and brought together the two ethnic groups.

N Nagrajan, Hyderabad

Doctors should heed SC order

It is important to take a serious note that the common people have been deprived of doctors’ vital services. It is expected that good sense will prevail and they will resume duties immediately in compliance with the hon’ble Supreme Court’s order. The email included a fresh invitation to a delegation of 12-15 junior doctors for a discussion at the Secretariat with CM and that, too, without mandatory video coverage of the meeting. Everyone should adhere to the Supreme Court order. The tiff between doctors and the state government has been continuing for a very long time. The stalemate hampers health care in the state of WB.

Jayanthy S Maniam, Mumbai