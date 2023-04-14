MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th April 2023

Need to effectively manage water resources

The meteorological department forecast of normal rainfall is welcome news. However, possibility of drought conditions in August-September is causing concern.

The onset month of June and the withdrawal month of

September give a promising picture in terms of good countrywide rainfall distribution. Normal rainfall in the country is critical for rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybean cultivation. To start with, the month of June will have excess rainfall and they may not cause anxiety of delay in monsoon setting up in the state in general and the country in particular. That September is going to have normal rainfall is good news. Now it is time to manage water resources available to our advantage instead of playing a blame game about floods. The 2024 election results must provide a majority government and thereby provide an opening for nationalising the rivers in India to overcome drinking water problems once for all.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Politics is safest business for crooks

The safest and best business in India undoubtedly is politics. Once elected from any party, that position works as a money spinner and if one jumps into ruling party fold, no attacks from investigating agencies. This is what is happening in India. Several debates and print media are openly exposing these facts. Congrats to Andhra Pradesh CM for amassing properties to the tune of Rs 510 cr who claims he has no financial strength and media support. By the by it is reported that BJP-run Karnataka state has many of India's richest MLAs with an average assets worth Rs 34.6 crore. The Modi government is fully aware of these facts and why no stern action is initiated on these hardcore financial criminals if the news is not untrue.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Unity of opposition parties is a mirage

Whenever parliament elections are approaching, voices of opposition unity get the momentum. The countrymen had heard such type of voices in 2014 and 2014.and this time also same is going to happen. A very simple question is whether AAP party will allot any seat to Congress and the answer is Big No. Whether in Punjab this compromise formula will be accepted by AAP, Congress and SAD, and again the answer is 'No.' Whether in Bengal, any seat will be alloted to Congress and Communist parties and the answer will be negative. Whether in UP, any agreement can be implemented among Congress, BSP and Samajwadi Party and the answer is same that no agreement. This topic of opposition unity started after meeting of Nitish and Tejashwi with Congress leaders but we have to see the ground reality of both these parties in their own state. In 2019, RJD could not win even a single seat and in the same way in 2014 Nitish could win only two seats and on the basis of this performance there are chances that they will meet the same fate in 2024 parliament elections.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Keshub Mahindra pioneered auto sector

The Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, India's oldest billionaire, Alumnus of Wharton, Keshub joined his father's company in 1947 and from being a mere unity manufacturer he expanded it to be the conglomerate having business interests in software, hospitality, real estate sectors etc. He was instrumental in stitching a partnership with Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, British Telecom etc. He was known as the last generation of statesmen who had keen interests in philanthropic activities and through his KC Mahindra Education trust provided scholarships to thousands of needy students. Today thousands of Mahindra employees, erstwhile and current vouch for the value system he has built. He received the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur from the French Government for his efforts in transforming India's auto industry.

Bal Govind, Noida

Recognise the value of the earth

According to the World Economic Forum, by the year 2050, our oceans are expected to contain more plastic than fish. Essentially, this really means how much plastic we'll be eating. Plastic, a fossil fuel product, does not biodegrade, instead it breaks down into tiny pieces that the fish eat, and then we eat the fish. Another common destination for plastic is the landfill. Since it contains toxic chemicals, landfills then contaminate groundwater. I suggest, we really need to try working on ending plastic pollution every day. It's not hard, and it saves everyone's money. Just like our trash cans, our garages and our homes, the earth has limited space to store junk. The theme for this year Earth Day is "Invest in our planet". So let us follow this theme and put an end to plastic.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai