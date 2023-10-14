MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th October 2023

Cartoons are thought-provoking

It’s very interesting to observe ‘Irregular’ and ‘Politickle’ on THI on October 13. Volumes of text are nicely summerised in simple sketches. Both highlight focus on publicity and hype. Special operations to bring Bharateeyans from war zone has lot of publicity value. Certainly, an image booster prior to election but a no-confidence motion is needed to get the government speak on Manipur. Hamas and Israel bombarding each other, jubilant social media dropping fake news bombs while UN is relaxing. Simple drawings but significant messages. Congratulations to the artist and editors.

Gunturu Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi image changes for better

Who could have imagined a couple of years ago that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would pose a stiff challenge to Modi and the BJP But the unthinkable has happened as the BJP is desperately trying to beat off a determined Congress. The PM himself has not been gaining the same traction at the rallies of the BJP as before. The pappu image has been demolished and people are beginning to see Rahul Gandhi in a new light. His interactions with the public have seemed genuine and spontaneous with none of the stiff correctness associated with most politicians. The demand for a caste census is growing even among the BJP leaders and it will be impossible for the PM to ignore it. Also, the lack of strong local leadership in the states is going to hurt the BJP as it did in Karnataka. The results of the assembly polls would indicate which way the wind is blowing.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Anti-incumbency stares KCR in face

Apropos, “BRS banks on KCR charisma,” (THI, Oct 13). Many pre-poll surveys and pollsters predict the 10-years long BRS government headed by K Chandrashekar Rao is facing a staggering anti-incumbency that could play a spoilsport with its dream to hit a hat-trick in the forthcoming elections. The BRS looks to be nervous and resorting to several various strategies through new manifesto to counter the six guarantees of the Congress, which cover a gamut of benefits for different stakeholders. But, the pre-election surveys from Telangana indicate that the Congress is not only far ahead of the BJP as the primary challenger to the BRS, but according to some, even set for an unbelievable win. The Telangana Congress under the Lok Sabha MP A Revanth Reddy, has harnessed the considerably high anti-incumbency. He is looking to take his party to a point where a victory is within grasp, and that is only one of the reasons for the party’s national mood, too.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Neither Congress nor BJP shall have it easy

It is too early to determine that the results in the assembly elections in five states to be held next month are likely to impact the outcome in general elections due early next year because assembly and national elections are fought on altogether different issues. Even though the sitting governments face anti-incumbency and opinion surveys so far had given Modi government an edge in 2024, still it is not going to be a cakewalk either for BJP-led NDA or the I.N.D.I.A outfit. Moreover, three states going to the polls is a core part of Hindi belt where traditionally BJP is strong, one expects a pitched battle between BJP and Congress with both parties leaving nothing to chance to win over the voters with inducements. By and large, in the backdrop of changed situation, it would be presumptuous and wrong to assume that elections in four states, leaving Mizoram that does not count much, may see the repeat of assembly and Lok Sabha results of 2018/2019.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Denial of basic human rights to Gazans

There is no justification whatsoever for ‘ordering’ the Palestinians to leave their homes against their will. It is the arrogance of having military might and the West’s ‘unconditional’ overt support that explains Israel turning a ‘tragedy into a calamitous situation’. The suffering and abandonment of Palestinians and the “justice crisis” are very evident in the one-sided conflict. The precedence given by the governments of some Arab countries to normalizing ties with Israel over finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian problem accentuates the sense of abandonment. We cannot but call out the US for its evident complicity in the terrible escalation of the conflict by Israel. It is sad to note that the denial of basic human rights to the victims of Israeli occupation is kept out of the discussion on the ongoing conflict. India’s reiteration of the call for a ‘sovereign Palestine State’ shows its commitment to justice and freedom.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN