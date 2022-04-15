MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th April 2022

Gandhis must see writing on the wall

As the editorial dwelt at length on the dwindling fortunes of the grand old party, it goes to prove without an iota of doubt that present Congress in an amorphous state needs to change as the writing on the wall is clear that Gandhi family despite its unmatched legacy cannot resurrect the party and bring to its original self. Though Congress is upbeat with a few wins here and there, it is only due to anti-BJP attitude and not due to any pro-Congress wave. As Rahul and Priyanka's presence in the decision-making process saw only the party's fortunes nose-diving every time, it is an ample proof that the party values privilege and sycophancy than talent and merit. The party needs a new value system to come into the reckoning despite the feeling amongst loyalists that the party would crumble without Gandhi family.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Blatant misuse of official machinery



It is really shocking as to how a Tahsildar of Nirmal district was so over enthusiastic to create an official proceedings to deploy VROs as sports assistants when the District Collector comes to play tennis on the court . Of course, the Collector too has private time which should be honoured and naturally security protocols also come into the picture. At the same time, even if there is no pendency in the district works involving people, the VROs cannot be assigned the duties of so-called 'ball pickers' or 'sports assistants.'

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad.

Shocking acquittal of MIM leader



Entire world had seen the comments of a "secular" party" floor leader in Telangana Assembly, saying at a public meeting that if given 15 minutes time, he would kill all those of a different community. It is, however, a paradox of the nth order that the Telangana High Court was neither aware of such provocative comments made in public nor convincing evidence to the effect was produced before them.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

IPL: Give more chances to newcomers



While Mumbai Indians is struggling to achieve a solitary win in IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) achieved their first win after a struggle in first four games. These top teams go by their names and generally prefer old players rather than infusing young talent. Even if they are picked in the team, they are not part of the playing eleven and thus lost matches after matches repeatedly. CSK got to start investing in TN youngsters . TN has been dominating in the white ball format. Sundar, SR Khan, Natarajan all coming from TNPL. CSK got to make use of these resources as well. Even veterans like Dinesh Karthik and Ashwin have openly said they will love to be picked by CSK over anyone. Like how KL Rahul loves RCB and most other player's connection with their state franchise. A bunch of spots will be open in a year or two. Hope at least a couple of locals get chances instead of trying out old warhorses again and again.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Chennai

Advisors to AP govt – only in name



Every day, one can see in the news reports through print & electronic media that either the Honourable High court of AP, or the Hon. Supreme Court, or the Govt of India or the CAG or other constitutional authorities stating that the Govt of AP is acting against the Constitutional norms, many times. For example, a very few are quoted here under, out of many & many: Taking huge loans against its repayment capacity; Acted very hastily on 3-Capital concept; Diverted the funds granted for Disaster management; Established Sachivalayas on the premises/buildings of schools; Violated the constitutional norms in elections; Taking actions on politicians on political lines. The lapses went on like this, even to the extent of the IASes being punished by the High Court, many a time, for their misdeeds against the constitutional provisions. Thus, the sanctity of IAS/IPS is lost heavily. Then what are the dozens of Advisors (both political & official) are doing and in what manner are they advising the immatured government. Where is the lapse? Huge amount is spent from the public exchequer towards the salaries, perks, facilities to the large fleet of Advisors. And a time has reached that the crux of the issue is to be found at the earliest, before much more damaged is caused to the State.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam