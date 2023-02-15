MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th February 2023

BRS chief KCR has his task cut out

The media reports hinting that BRS is opening its doors to all parties in Telangana for building up a gigantic opposition to Modi's rule and wipe off Modi's name from the national scenario indicate that KCR has firmly realised the importance of opposition unity to unseat Modi. One thing the opposition also must know is that Modi literally did not announce any types of freebies whatsoever in any of his speeches on any occassion unlike them. He only talks of all current or international issues with chaste realities quoting history and geography and leaves it to the voters to introspect and vote. BRS first of all should know different problems in different states and the likely solutions that he will be able to implement throughout the country.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

K Chandrashekar Rao Rao is counting the chickens before they were actually hatched. Politics is a different cup of tea and the people supporting you may let you down. He is not desisting from criticising the head of the country. And this is not in good taste. Without knowing the implications, he is giving daily statements and that is being published by the state owned media and not by anyone else. Thus, he has become a laughing stock.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

Make impartial probe into Adani scam



Thank God, the mighty Centre has agreed to the proposal of honourable Supreme Court for an expert panel to strengthen the regulatory mechanism for the stock market, keeping in view the safety and security of investors who have invested their hard-earned money in SBI and LIC, which is commendable. But what is highly objectionable is the Centre's insistence on its say in the constitution of committee. In this regard, the BJP government is accused by the opposition, based on Hindenberg report, of aiding Adani group. Hence, it is just and proper that a Supreme Court- monitored probe may be ordered, which will go a long way in instilling confidence in the minds of investors. In view of the serious allegations raised by both Hindenberg and the opposition, the investors are insecure and demanding an impartial and just probe and strengthening of regulatory mechanism.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

It's good that the Central government has agreed to the idea of Supreme Court constituting an expert committee to look into the matters related to the regulatory framework of SEBI in protecting the interests of investors in the security market in the backdrop of sudden meltdown of share values of Adani companies. The effectiveness of regulatory bodies to prevent such shocks and to insulate the investors from losses due to volatility of market is in question. Though the government is confident of the effectiveness of SEBI to deal with the crisis, the people, Parliament and the world would have to be well-informed in this regard. The government could have agreed to set up the committee earlier in order to make Parliament run smoothly.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

I-T raids on BBC should be welcomed



The Income tax raids that have been carried out on British Broadcasting Corporations offices located in Delhi and Mumbai based on specific information is welcome. The detractors may have other ways of interpreting these raids as 'emergency on broadcast' in the aftermath of the BBC document on Godhra incident in Gujarat, by the Samajwadi party of Akhilesh Yadav, who have nothing else to say but to constantly berate the government. It must be understood that the raids by the I-T were solely confined to the finance department of the BBC on electronic transactions made by it. This is truly a litmus test for both BBC and the I-T department, the outcome of which is being watched by the people of the country.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Plan well for your sunset years



We Indians are living longer. At the same time, unlike our previous generations, young adults are veering towards private sector jobs or are in fact starting their own business and hence. No one but you need to provide for your sunset years which is only going to be longer given the increase in life expectancy. It is not worthwhile to put all the eggs in one basket. Consistency is important when you're working toward a prosperous retirement. Whatever the amount you choose to save is, make sure to save it from each and every paycheck, before you spend anything or even pay bills. There are benefits to this, including the opportunity you enjoy to watch your savings grow.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad