MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th June 2023

People are happy, TDP very unhappy

When the people of Andhra Pradesh are happy under the YSRCP regime, the opposition TDP is very very unhappy. When BCs SCs and STs are happy and experiencing the deliverables under various welfare schemes, TDP is very unhappy. When the regular employees are very happy with the government, TDP is weeping. When the contract workers are happy, TDP is not able to digest. In sum, TDP is very very unhappy as AP is growing on all fronts.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Tech cos must find hybrid work model

After failing to lure their employees by the carrots of free lunches, tech companies have now wielded the stick. As a result, one of the biggest employers in the sector TCS has faced a high attrition rate especially among women. Working from home for a long time now, employees are finding it difficult to adjust to the demands of working from office. A hybrid model would be the best solution if the companies want to retain talent. It is the companies’ prerogative to take the call on WFH. However, it is unfortunate that emphasis is laid only on women employees. Why this gender discrimination?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

II

This refers to “WFH will make life easier for women techies” (14 June). There is no doubt Work from Home in particular for women techies has turned a boon in a lot of ways, the first and foremost being time spent on commuting from home to office and back. In Hyderabad, most IT firms are in and around where politicians and other VIPs have palatial houses and they also manage to connect themselves with airports and other facilities. On the other hand, IT employees reside outside the elite zones, it’s they who suffer in commuting. However, it is important to understand WFH for women sometimes are counterproductive as they would tend to work overtime and also be forced to manage the household if the menfolks (and, of course, older womenfolk) are gender biased. A hybrid model would probably maintain some balance for women staff as well.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

BJP govt sitting on data privacy law

It’s reported that a big chunk of personal data of people collected by the government for vaccination purpose had leaked from CoWin platform and appeared in a social media platform, Telegram. In the era of internet exploration, the death of privacy is for sure from one or other source. The Supreme Court clarified in 2017 that the privacy is a fundamental right of citizen. The government as the custodian should have brought proper legislation in this regard. But even after five years of that verdict, the data protection Bill is yet to be introduced in Parliament. An effective law in place can minimise the risk of leaks significantly further.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Few Air India staff turning bad apples

Air India has excellent rating regarding flight safety with almost no accident cases. The pilots and the cabin crew are well-trained during their annual recurrent trainings. It is unfortunate that a few pilots fly for their pleasure ignoring safeties and cares, allowing their friends into the cockpit. Thus love becomes blind. Their management shall conduct exclusive sessions for all their crew stressing them not to take rules into their hands for their pleasures.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

School children’s safety goes for a toss

It is an open secret that the transport department is one of the most corrupt not only in TS but all over the country. It is also true that the managements of private schools pay scant respect for the compliance of rules and regulations related to the plying of school buses. By greasing the palms of the officials of the transport department, a majority of the schools ‘manage’ the show and loot the parents through heavy transportation fees. It is a vicious circle and the show goes on while most of the authorities concerned and the political party in power make hay while the sun shines at the expense of the parents of the students.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada