MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th March 2021

World Consumer Rights Day

Today, as we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day and the theme for 2021 being 'Tackling Plastic Pollution', each one of us should introspect into what should be done by us as responsible consumers. As we have witnessed a rise in single use medical plastic like face shields, gloves, PPE kits and food packing covers, which are unavoidable for safety purposes, we have to reduce usage of avoidable single use plastic like plastic cutlery, plastic covers, plastic water bottles. If both are on the rise, we are only speeding the car to make irreversible damage to the planet and life.

Our onus right now should be on the 7-R Model (replace, rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and repair). Responsible consumption can build sustainable planet. No plastic pollution. Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

Madishetti Vishal, Hanamkonda

Suryakantam saga



This has reference to the piece 'Why is no girl named Suryakantam?' (Ramakrishna M, March 14). It is interesting to read in the write up on the cinematic effect of characters we have seen in movies that leave a lasting impressions on our psyche – to the extent that no one will think even in terms of naming their children by such a name, like Suryakantam and Pran - popular Telugu and Hindi film actors who have donned villainous roles in films and lived their characters to the fullest in the roles allotted them.

In Telugu films of yester years, Suryakantam used to be an unavoidable and inevitable character either as a dominating wife or harassing mother-in-law in the complex family drama scripted those days, around which Telugu films were made at that time. It was the same punch that Pran had portrayed his role as a vicious villain to create walls between hero and heroine.

Another interesting thing that I observed in the Telugu films in which Suryakantam had played the main role as a dominating mother or domineering mother-in-law - the male counterparts were either Relangi and Ramana Reddy as henpecked husbands most suited for the job; who too were so docile in terms of expression and body language, not to antagonise the wife in any manner. The old Telugu films were indeed memorable, despite the fact that they had been made black and white.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Covid-19 continues to be a threat



The spike in new daily Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country makes a grim situation of great concern. It threatens to assume the proportions of a fresh wave. It should awaken those who have become complacent in the false belief that the pandemic has run out of steam and those who are less conscious of the preciousness of life to the realisation that the coronavirus is still very much in circulation and can spread rapidly.

The pandemic's upward trajectory calls for speeding up the ongoing vaccination programme and adopting Covid-19 appropriate behaviour more diligently. Pandemic-fatigue and impatience to return to normal life do not deter the virus from raging through wherever it can.

The spurt in cases requires the central government to tweak its approach to the vaccination drive. Specifically, it can consider decentralizing the distribution and administration of the vaccine with a view to vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible. One gathers that there is enough supply of vaccines to give the leeway for widening the eligibility criteria for getting the jab. The government can bring down the age limit and add more co-morbidities to lengthen the queue for the shot. Evidence suggests that extended time gap between the first and second doses improves efficacy.

It can be productively factored in by the Task Force in the vaccination effort.

Of course the vaccination drive is a mammoth exercise; it is a time-consuming process phased in over a period of time.

A vast and populous country that India is, somewhere between 800 million and 1000 million need to be vaccinated to archive herd immunity. Many people are facing difficulties in registering online on the CoWin website. They can be given the option of on-the-spot registration at the vaccination centres or prior registration in designated government offices or even at-home vaccination.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

'No Mask, No Vote'?



Apropos to "Boot passengers who don't wear mask properly: DGCA (THI 14 March). It is high time the Election Commission should come forward with strict rules for vote seekers and their campaigners in the four states and one Union Territory. The nominations of those leaders who are found not wearing or improperly wearing masks should be canceled. Strict actions are also called for against all leaders from different parties who are seen without a mask or wearing a mask improperly.

Even the PM, Home Minister, Union Ministers, CMs, and leaders of opposition should not be spared and debarred from campaigning in the states and union territory going for elections. In fact, big roadshows should be curtailed considering the large crowd which may be gathered during such a show of strength. Unless the rules are implemented on lawmakers, people, in general, cannot be penalised as we can't expect them to launch a big campaign "No Mask, No Vote" against leaders who come to them seeking votes.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Vacate farmers from highways



Supreme Court in its verdict, though much delayed, held that even though peaceful protest is right of the public, yet it does not empower protestors to create problems to other members of public by blocking public roads or otherwise. The said Supreme Court verdict should be applicable to protesting farmers who are creating huge problems to road-users by blocking national highways on Delhi-borders by creating structures and other facilities. Protestors may use road-sides for protesting, but in no case should be allowed to block main national highways which should be ensured for smooth traffic flow round the clock without any interruption or disruption.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, Delhi