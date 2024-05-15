MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th May 2024

Madhavi Latha’s act irrational

In the presence of one woman police officer BJP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha checks the voter ID cards of Burkha - clad women’s and shamelessly ask them to lift their veils to cross check with photography on the card. She doesn’t feel sorry for what she has done and shamelessly says that she is the candidate and she has rightly to check cards without face mask. The irrational behavior of Madhavi Latha proves that she has poor knowledge in law or doesn’t obey the law. No candidate has the right to lift someone’s veil to check her identity. If she has suspicion she can ask the polling officer to verify the voters identity. What will happen to fate of the people if such candidate wins the elections?

Zeeshan, Kazipet

TMC on a tightrope

TMC is in a shaky wicket since 2019, when the party has been reduced to 22 seats out of 42. Since then TMC has been on the downslide. In the 2021 assembly election the drama of Mamata getting hurt and fasting for 24 hours did the trick. But still BJP came out strong. In 2024, Mamata is on the receiving end with Sandeshkali virtually making her defensive. Never in her career as a politician has she been so subdued as she is now. Her support to Shahjahan Sheik increased her problem. The entire Hindu Samaj is now ranged against Mamata and she is staring at a total eclipse of her party. She is in for her greatest surprise of winning less than ten seats. Once it happens it is as good as Mamata being written off from West Bengal politics. Her influence will be marginal. The beginning of the end came when she lost Assembly Election and later on won through another seat to remain as CM.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Voters alone not to be blamed

It is not right to blame only voters for low turnout in the city. Whether it is PM, Home Minister, the other colleagues from the ruling party, everyone who campaigned in the state and capital and elsewhere rarely spoke on the real issues. In Hyderabad,the BJP’s new poster women Madhavi Latha and present MP AIMIM Chief Asaudin Owasis were seen focusing only on communal attacks. Under this circumstances, the voters ultimately prefer to stay back.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Threat of nuclear war is more tangible

Apropos editorial ‘Nuclear war risk reaches tipping point’. The UNGA resolution in 2017, to initiate global negotiation on a treaty that prohibits nuclear weapons remained more on paper than get translated to tangible course correction towards elimination of nuclear weapons in the world. More and more countries are joining the nuclear club with impunity. The so called super powers – The US and Russia are openly saber rattling to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing Ukraine war. The Russians are already readying their nuclear-tipped missiles on the pretext that the US is supplying Ukraine F16 fighter jets that are nuclear capable. The looming threat of nuclear war is more tangible over the mankind in spite of the disastrous effects the bombs have had on Japan’s cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the after-effects of which are still being endured environmentally and genetically by the population.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Voters losing interest to vote

Even after the lots of campaigns and promotional awareness done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to substantially increase the voter’s participation and increase the turnout rate, the general assembly elections produces no such optimistic outcome. The fourth phase of election have been conducted successfully in 96 constituencies across 10 State and Union Territory and has recorded average 62.9% voters turnout with lowest 36.58% logs in J&K ‘s Srinagar and highest 76.02% recorded in West Bengal. This particularly represents the lack of interest among voters to decide to whom they want them to serve.

Dimple, Kanpur Nagar