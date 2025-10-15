MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th October 2025

Remembering Dr Kalam, the ‘people’s president’

The ‘World Students Day’, instituted by the UN, is celebrated annually on October 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of out former president Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. The day celebrates his extraordinary efforts in science, education and the military. Hailed as the “Missile Man of India” for his outstanding achievements in developing ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology, and his commitment to education and his rapport with students led to the inception of this day.

The ‘World Students Day’ focuses on encouraging students to become leaders and innovators and about how education can transform the mindset of individuals and help them shape a better future for all. India’s 11th president had embarked on his avowed mission to transform India into a fully developed country by 2020, through the ‘Lead India’ campaign. Dr Kalam always spoke of a good society that can be built when students have knowledge and are proficient in their subjects, thanks to the pioneering role of teachers. The life of Bharat Ratna, popularly hailed as the ‘people’s president’, stands as an inspiration to students and the global youth.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Kalam’s life an inspiration to Gen Z

Many great Indian personalities have been born in October, including Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Dr Homi Bhabha. We remember with reverence Dr APJ Abdul Kalam-scientist, ‘Missile Man’, Bharat Ratna and ‘people’s president’-every October 15, marking his birth anniversary. I recently reread Wings of Fire (Expanded Edition), which has sold over two million copies since its publication in 1999.

The edition features a moving foreword by his private secretary, Harry Sheridan, and around 50 new photographs that bring alive his inspiring journey. In 2002, when persuaded to contest the presidential election, BJP’s Pramod Mahajan asked him for an auspicious time to file his nomination. Kalam replied, “Any time is auspicious for me,” explaining that for as long as the Earth rotates and orbits the Sun, every moment is blessed by science, not astrology. Whether politicians have honed scientific thinking or not, his words remain a timeless lesson in scientific thinking for Gen Z and generations beyond.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Educate girls for their safety

This has reference to the article ‘ Didi shocks the nation’. Everyone knows the ground realities. As per the 2022 NCRB report, approximately 31,516 rape cases reported across the country. On an average 86 such cases are reported each day. Many girls stay in hostels to be safe when away from their family. Hostels and colleges are like home away from home. It is the responsibility of the principals to create rules that no inmate leaves the campus late evenings without permission.

They must mention the reason for going out, the location and when they are likely to return. The security staff must call the girl’s parents and inform them that their daughter is going out late evenings. Every girl must be educated about aspects needed to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, police and legal authorities need to punish culprits responsible for heinous crimes almost immediately. That is the only solution to deter the culprits from indulging in macabre crimes.

G Murali Mohana Rao, Secunderabad-11

Mamata must prioritise safety of girls

The recent incident of gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur has sparked nationwide outrage. This reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal. It is shocking that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shifted the blame on the college authorities wondering how the girl had come out of the campus at midnight.

Despite systematic sexual exploitation and reign of terror by the ruling party hooligans, the silence on the part of the government and police inaction against the perpetrators are a clear pointer that saving the goons was more important than rendering justice to victims. Even as the incident highlights the vulnerability and safety of women due to state’s negligence, it is time the court intervenes and ensures the harshest retribution to the perpetrators.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3