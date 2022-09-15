MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th September 2022

A very disturbing court order

Asaduddin Owaisi rightly said that the court order in Gyan Wapi Masjidissue would have a destabilising effect on the country. The Babri Masjid case was resolved when a group took law into its own hand and demolished the centuries-old structure. Now it seems that we are going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue. Government and courts should see that the same should not be repeated. To prevent unnecessary litigation, Parliament enacted the Places of Worship Act when P V Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister. The status of all other places of worship including those at Varanasi and Mathura was frozen by it.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet



Make school education enjoyable



English Literature is one of the subjects for 5th grade students. We have to teach simple English to school students so as to enable them to understand Science and Social Studies in English. They should be able to express themselves in English. Prose, Poetry, Drama, Literature etc., need not be taught to these students, which they may opt at college. Teaching Arithmetic is enough for Mathematics; other aspects of Mathematics can be taught at college. Syllabus may be reduced. Subject may be presented in simple English. There is no need of high vocabulary. Let us make school education enjoyable, not burdensome.



K Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam



Yet another gimmick by Rahul



Rahul Gandhi and his yatra is yet another gimmick to fool the public and would open his eyes to the new India under and the country's transformation in the last eight years. The American Express survey noted that 83% of MSMEs benefited from the 'Make in India ' programme. Further, Gandhi would be 'baffled' over how, even in rural suburbs, digital money had become the norm and Direct Benefit Transfer had ensured that 100% transfer of benefits to the intended. Rajiv Gandhi had pointed out in 1985 that for every rupee spent, only 15 paise reached the beneficiaries.



C K Subramaniam, Chennai



If it is styled as "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra" who is Rahul Gandhi here? He is neither its present President, being a past one and is now nowhere and in no way poised to take the charge of the steering wheel of the Congress party. It is a pity that the Yatra has to be still named after a shirking person in preference to a non-dynastic leader among its cadres which shows its lifetime obsession with the Nehru-Gandhi lineage.



Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad



Need to de-recognise divisive parties



Kudos to ECI for banning five unregistered political parties of Telangana, which were inactive and violated the very purpose of a political party in the democracy ( ECI bans 5 inactive political parties, THI, 14 Sept). In this regard, as a concerned citizen, I am making a humble submission to the honourable commission, as to why it is playing a role of mute spectator with regard to certain "overactive" political parties which are blatantly overstepping their limits and indulging in religious appeal and whipping up caste hatred and evidently disturbing the communal harmony, thus exercising undue influence on the voters and winning elections? Unleashing of vicious communal propaganda and hate campaigns is certainly a violation of law in a democracy?



PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad



IAS/IPS reshuffles at whims of govts



The sudden and abrupt transfer of the Commissioner, GVMC, displays the ugly status of the top bureaucrats in our democracy. Under such circumstances, there is every scope that no IAS officer can function freely and fairly in our country. Transfer of the IAS cadre within a one year period does not speak good for the governance. With such ill-motivated decisions, how the people can expect and aspire for a true democracy? When the top IAS and IPS officers are deprived of their legitimate responsibilities and duties, then what about the common man of this country?



TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam



India's concerns at IPEF justifiable



India stayed out of the joint declaration on the trade pillar of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meet in Los Angeles, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal citing concerns over possible discrimination against developing economies. India was the only one of the 14 IPEF countries not to join the meet. The United States missed the bus when President Trump withdrew from the Pacific trade treaty agreement discussions. China took advantage of the situation and entered into an agreement with all littoral countries and put it into action. Goyal cited concerns over likely discriminatory clauses.



C K Subramaniam, Chennai

