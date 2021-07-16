MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th July 2021

HC right to castigate EC

Apropos Mohan Kanda's 'Do not rule out fair exceptions,' the TN HC was right in castigating the EC for spread of Covid by conducting the elections. The court may have been harsh but right. Can we forget that so many have succumbed to Covid post elections in respective states? There was no justification for stretching the schedule so long in WB despite the protestations and request by the state government.

It went ahead stubbornly, and people paid the price with their lives. Coming to the penultimate para, in India, we are witnessing three types of politicians that are based on face value, base value (money) and brain value.

Some leaders have all the three, but this sect is in minority. We have many who have neither face value nor brain value but base value. Again, some like certain cine artists enjoy face and base values but no brain value.

Leaders like Manmohan Singh and Rosaiah have neither face value nor base value but brain value and contributed well in their respective spheres. As such, we are running short of this category at the top.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Petty politics washed away

Apropos the headline 'Good tiding for TS, AP' (THI, 15 July). When political leaders show their narrow mentality over the sharing of river, the rain god 'Varuna' has shown the magnanimity to help the people of both the Telugu speaking states as otherwise the leaders would be simply fighting who gets more share and the people would have continued to suffer.

I still fail to understand why the CMs of AP and TS are fighting as if they are two different countries. The CMs of both states and even other states should understand when rain god shows its fury, no dam can withstand damage it can cause and, therefore, let them use the water keeping in mind broader interests of the people of both states.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

No holistic growth of TS capital

People of twin cities in areas other than Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur etc., are beginning to feel that they are being ignored when it comes to IT corridor and other types of development though there is a semblance of it in Pocharam which is on the other end of the city, in tune with KTR's 'Look East' policy.

The swanky flyovers, bridges, high storied buildings, well-laid roads, malls, theatres, not to speak of many elite events, are missing on the other three sides of the city making it not equally represented. We hardly see any intellectual, social, cultural events or major musical concerts taking place in these areas.

It is hoped that in future, the Telangana government will look into this aspect in such a way that by the next decade, Hyderabad is encouraged to be self-sufficient in north, south, east and west zones and evenly developed so that people of all parts of the city get to mingle and polarise in a better manner.

Areas around Old City, Hayatnagar and beyond and, likewise, areas up to ECIL and further down should get facelift so that the city gets developed in a holistic manner from all angles. This approach will also relieve traffic pressure the way we are witnessing these days in IT corridor, etc.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

A pragmatic step

Rajinikanth has decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram but will continue with his fans club – Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram – to take up humanitarian services for the poor and the downtrodden.

This, for the superstar, will be a hundred times better as people irrespective of caste, religion, race, and politics will be ever ready to support and respect him throughout.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Shun heinous practice of dowry

There has been a sudden increase in dowry deaths. For this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan observed a protest fast in Raj Bhavan with Gandhian organisations to spread awareness.

He exhorted women to express willingness to be part of any movement to create awareness against the menace. Students must be made to sign an undertaking that they will not demand or accept dowry. But when will it become real? When will the people of all walks abandon taking dowry?

Anushka Panwar, Ujjain