MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th February 2024

Apex Court delivered historic verdict

The Supreme Court verdict will pave way for more transparency in the excercise of electoral democracy for that the transperancy is the essence of a healthy democracy. The much controversial electoral bond system has disturbed the level playing environment among political parties, in case of funding, favouring towards the ruling party. By removing restrictions like funding should not be more than 7.5 per cent of profits for companies, the system encouraged unhealthy nexus between the corporate and political parties. Moreover the voter is kept in the dark about the funding details of a particular party, denying his right to information about his choice.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The Apex Court judgement on electoral bonds comes as a severe slap in the face of the BJP and on its leadership which boasts as a party with difference. If, however, the party’ concern is to prevent black money or slush money getting into politics, it’s much taunted goal of transparency need not be given a go-by.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

***

The SC has held that the electoral bonds system is totally unconstitutional. It has also been held that it violates right to information and right to freedom of speech and expression. Also many corporate companies derive advantage by bribing the politicians by this system. It also lacks transparency. Money is esstiL for the political parties to contest the elections. How the political parties will get funds for the elections is to be seen. Will the system of state funding the elections help? Already states and the Centre are reeling under debt.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

***

The electoral bonds’ main aim was to reduce the influence of cash on elections. But the opposite has happened. The BJP received nearly 80% of total donations. Donations made to the BJP through electoral bonds were three times more than that of all other parties. The sheme had also legitimised high-level corruption at an unprecedented scale of removing funding limits for corporate donors and by opening a backdoor for the funds of Indian elections by foreign interests and lobbyists. Hope the scrapping of electoral bonds will reinforce the power of votes over notes.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Farmers’ stir acquiring political overtones

Ref: Editorial – Why are the farmers distrustful of governments? (Feb 15). The farmers’ interest is often hijacked by the political parties in the Opposition. The ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation by the farming community could have been more effective and wholesome if the farmers curtly disassociated with any political group coming in their support. The farmers’ protest loses its relevance, when they are made human shields as the Hamas did of the Palestine people. The three farm laws introduced in 2020 were dumped by the agitating farmers then, at the behest of the political parties. It gives rise to the question whether the farming community is serious about improving their lot, or to be pawns for political gains.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

A proud moment for Telugu cinema

With reference to your article on February 16, titled ‘Allu Arjun to represent Indian cinema globally,’ Allu Arjun’s presence at the Berlin Film Festival is a source of pride for the Telugu community, highlighting the richness of Telugu cinema on the global stage. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has not only captivated audiences worldwide but has also significantly contributed to the growing global recognition of Telugu cinema. As Arjun engages with international filmmakers and the press, it provides a unique opportunity to spotlight the diverse talent and cultural nuances embedded in Telugu films, fostering a deeper connection with audiences globally.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Harmonious inter faith in UAE

The inauguration of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan temple on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a significant moment for the Hindu community in UAE, as well as for the two countries’ bilateral ties. This was the need of the strong Hindu community to have a significant place of worship for them. Spread over 27 acres, the 108-foot tall structure is Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple and the largest in Middle East. That’s why the new BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is being hailed as a milestone in the Arab countries testament to cultural harmony. It testifies to interfaith harmony in the Muslim-majority country.

K S Rao, Thane