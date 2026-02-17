MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th February 2026

‘Buying’ councillors is a disgrace to the electorate

You report “Game of numbers to intensify today” (THI Feb 16) makes for an interesting read. A mixed verdict by the electorate in 36 urban local bodies (ULBs) has led to a stalemate-like situation at certain places.

Consequently, the triumphant independents are in high demand in these places, who are being lured with attractive offers from rival parties. But the worst part is luring elected councillors from other parties to gain the required strength to win the top two positions. Change of political affiliations by candidates at this stage is an insult to the wisdom of the voters.

Any exercise to the contrary needs to be challenged in courts immediately. And the courts should assert to help bring meaning to the electoral exercises and put an end to undemocratic practices, once and for all. Allowing things to drift any further will reduce participation of voters in the days to come. It only leads to slow poisoning of our democracy with all its attendant disadvantages.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4

Hyd deserves better sanitation

Apropos your report published on February 15 with the headline “The mounting garbage problem in residential colonies”, attention is drawn to the growing accumulation of waste in several localities across Hyderabad.

Heaps of uncollected garbage along roadsides and localities have become a common sight, causing foul odour, mosquito menace, and posing potential health hazards to residents. Despite repeated complaints, the situation continues unabated, reflecting irregular waste collection and inadequate monitoring.

Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) repeatedly assures citizens of making the city garbage-free, the ground reality remains disappointing. Inconsistent door-to-door collection, lack of proper waste segregation, and insufficient supervision have resulted in indiscriminate dumping.

Strengthening existing sanitation measures, ensuring regular and efficient waste collection, strict enforcement of segregation norms, improved supervision, and greater public awareness are essential to address the issue effectively and safeguard public health.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45

PM’s ‘interview’ cannot obscure his failures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of being the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy without holding a single press conference. Now the interview he had given to news agency PTI reads like a handout from the PMO. The questions were apparently not framed by an independent journalist.

The Prime Minister’s contention that the trade deals were made from a ‘position of strength’ was an inversion of the truth. The use of antonyms – in the present context ‘strength’ and ‘weakness’ as interchangeable words was a linguistic discrepancy and aberration. The interview was a futile attempt to paint a rosy picture of the economy in the face of a lukewarm response to the budget and the trade deals by markets and investors and, more importantly, by the country’s impoverished multitudes.

We cannot shut our eyes to a gloomy picture of the country’s economic future. It is indeed cause for worry and calls for urgent remedial action. His not-so-successful, if not dismal performance on the economic front has put him on the back foot. Modinomics has failed the mass of Indian humanity. A scripted interview cannot obscure this failure.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Promote aspiring girl cricketers

Apropos “Impact of women’s World Cup and WPL on young girls” (THI, Feb 16). The article rightly captures the growing enthusiasm among young girls for cricket. However, to sustain this momentum, we need more grassroot infrastructure.

Local governments and schools should invest in safe playing spaces and qualified coaches for girls. Media coverage must also extend beyond marquee events to domestic matches and emerging players.

Role models matter, but consistent access and encouragement matter more. If cricket is to truly become gender-inclusive, we must ensure that talent from small towns and modest backgrounds gets equal opportunity. The excitement is real; let’s build the ecosystem to match it.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

Parliament no more a platform for people’s issues

Apropos “Don’t allow erosion of democratic values” (THI Feb 16), the article rightly highlights the weakening of healthy parliamentary practices. Frequent disruptions, limited debate, and partisan conduct in the Chair diminish the spirit of democracy. Elections alone cannot sustain democratic culture; meaningful discussion and accountability must follow.

Presiding officers must act with visible neutrality, and parties should respect established conventions. Time-bound debates on key bills, stricter enforcement of attendance, and greater transparency in legislative proceedings would help restore credibility. All parties must discourage defections and opportunistic behaviour that undermine public trust.

Ultimately, both the treasury and opposition benches should ensure that legislatures function as forums of responsible dialogue, not arenas of constant confrontation.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016