MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th July 2021

It is a laudable achievement to sustain and complete a decade in print media amidst existing cut-throat competition. For that feat, 'The Hans India' deserves a pat on its back. The paper's continuous endeavor to feed the readers with quality informative and educative articles on a wide variety of topics is appreciable. Many regular contributors find it a platform to express their unfettered views and their views on any topic are boldly published in your columns, I think it's the great singular strength of 'Hans.' Holding a paper and maintaining it is itself a herculean task as the readership is continuously dwindling and are switched over to smart phones and idiot boxes. In the existing discouraging atmospheres, The Hans India's bold confident promise to remain forever readers' best news partner is welcomed by all readers. I wish from the bottom of my heart 'The Hans India' all success and expected it cross many more milestones in the future.

Rama Krishna, Kakinada

Congrats The Hans India!

Very happy to know that our favourite daily newspaper, "The Hans India" is celebrating its 10th anniversary. This is a huge success for this daily. On this occasion, we extend our heartiest greetings to all -publishers, editorial board members, employees, advertisers and readers associated with The Hans India. The success of any daily depends on its readers. Winning the hearts of the readers, running the daily continuously and achieving popularity is tedious task. In today's world of competition, it is a great task to keep winning the minds of the readers continuously. Today it has been shown by this daily. The editorial written on the first page of today is very true. The daily has become made interesting by giving place to the useful features of the readers of all the sections. Specially, good articles have been published about education and career of the youth. No doubt, it is most favourite daily to the youth. We are eagerly waiting for Young Hans supplementary.

Kalyani Jahnavi, Kalyani Bhargavi, Hyderabad Distinct views

Let me warmly greet one and all at the helm of affairs at The Hans India daily. It's a joyous occasion to commemorate the 10 years of Best News Partner THI. I started immersing my head by 2017 and till date, barring a brief spell of my having indisposed, and I eagerly look forward to the hard copy rather than e-paper. The first I look at is the letters column and now & then noticing my own is a fiesta. I was in touch with a prestigious news daily in English from1970 to 2012 and had a gap to fill the void THI had an entry into my routine and not to flatter the language in THI is edifying and the views and news are distinctly and equally scrutinised and presented without doubt. Let me say to cite the authenticity that I got mail from edit desk with request for clarity further to what already sent, I congratulate the edit/letters team for their scrupulous standards and quest to give the readers' view.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Heartiest wishes to Hans India

Hearty congrats to The Hans India on its 10th anniversary. Crossing the decade milestone is a moment of pride is not only for Hans India but all its readers. I appreciate Hans India stand on serving with pure and unbiased news. I also appreciate Hans India for giving prominence to its readers views. The unique feature of this paper is the only newspaper in India which devotes full page exclusively for the readers to express the views under Readers pulse. Editorials, Womenia and readers' letters are my favourite columns in this paper. Previously, I had totally given up my diehard passion of writing letters and jokes to newspapers and magazines. Again, I have been writing letters to Hans India regularly for almost seven years. Now more than 300 of my letters were published in Hans India. The paper has ethics and it is not either pro or anti to any political party. Hats off to the Hans India team!

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet