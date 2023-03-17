MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th March 2023

Heinous action of co-op bank staff

It is really shocking to note how the District Co-operative Central Bank officials of Mahabubabad have ransacked the house of a farmer loanee for non-repayment of a crop loan borrowed just in the year 2021. A crop loan is just released on the hypothecation of crops and unless the borrower also mortgaged the property for the loan, bank cannot enforce recovery process from house. The cooperative banks, of course, have more powers unlike commercial banks and they can attempt seizure of attachable items under recovery process as 'state dues.' Even for that, the bank has to take several steps before going for recovery under attachment. The bank staff must have first gone to the farmers area at the time of harvesting of crops to recover the dues. The fact that the farmer has also paid some amounts to the bank cannot be ruled out and so the action of the bank at this juncture is definitely unwarranted.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

BCI move to allow foreign firms welcome

It refers to the news item, "New avenues open for Indian Lawyers." It is indeed a path-breaking decision to allow foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India as it will be mutually beneficial for Indian lawyers. It is a pragmatic move to now allow them in litigious matters as of now. Foreign law firms will have to register themselves for 5 years and all laid down rules will facilitate the concerns about FDI in the country and will ensure India becomes a hub of international commercial arbitration. Not only will our lawyers gain exposure with foreign lawyers but it will also generate decent employment with foreign law firms opening up their offices in India. It is a win-win situation for India.

Bal Govind, Noida





The Bar Council of India decision is likely to infuse more professionalism in this sector. Further, the entry of foreign law firms and lawyers would be on the principle of reciprocity. In addition, confining its practice to corporate, transactional work besides intellectual property matters, drafting of contracts and arbitration proceedings etc., will not only ensure a boom in the domestic legal talent market but also provide give a fillip to experienced lawyers and talented students with the opening up of internship opportunities with foreign law firms.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

What diplomacy is about

Apropos Mohan Kanda's articles on diplomacy, we were told that 'an ambassador is a man who lies abroad for the good of his country.' In present times, there is nothing like lying but only being economical with the truth. It is easy when national interests converge but otherwise it resemble more of a tightrope walk as India has been doing on the Ukraine issue. Diplomats usually are not very political animals and prefer to maintain a low profile. They are supposed to navigate the treacherous waters of the present-day conflicts with ease. There's another popular saying that "if a diplomat says yes, he means maybe; if he says maybe, it means no, and if he says no, he is no diplomat." This in essence is what diplomacy is about.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Governor's actions appear dubious

In what could be assessed as yet another episode of brewing differences between a State government and the Governor, where the latter is accused of refusing to act on several bills passed by the State legislature, the Telangana government went to the Supreme Court against the Governor's actions. In a parliamentary democracy, the Governor has no discretion to delay necessary assent as required on the Bills. Any refusal on the part of the Governor, including delay, will defeat parliamentary democracy and will of the people. So, the State has urged the court to declare the inaction, omission and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor as highly irregular, illegal.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Do not ignore vital role of MGNREGS

The Parliamentary standing committee on Rural Development tabled a report in Parliament on rationale behind the reduction in the allocation for the MGNREGS scheme, considering that the scheme plays pivotal role it played for the distressed populace of the country. The budget estimate for the MGNREGS was reduced by Rs. 29,400 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year. In fact, it is the last resort of succor for the jobless section who do not have any other means to feed them and their family members. The role and importance of this scheme was evident during the Corona pandemic when the needy were fed by this. Another important point is the delay in providing the delay compensation due to delay in payment of wages to the beneficiaries.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad