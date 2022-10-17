MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th October 2022

What about 'Bindiya'?

The split judgement in the case of hijab stands for the 50/50 division in our society over this issue. Justice Gupta says that allowing a student to wear religious symbols runs against the very spirit of secularism. But what about the students who sport a 'Thilakam,' 'bottu' or 'Bindiya' on their foreheads? Isn't a 'Bindiya' a religious symbol? If it is not a religious symbol, will governments tomorrow ask all students to sport a 'Bindiya'? Allowing people to eat food, wear decent clothes,and follow a religion of their choice is a symbol of true secularism and an urgent need and compromise to maintain peace and liberty in our lives and society.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

II

The split verdict by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on pleas against the Karnataka High Court upholding the state government's bar on hijab in educational institutions came as a big disappointment. The case will be sent to the Chief Justice of India to set up a larger bench to settle the matter. The fact however remains that the High Court order will remain in place for the Karnataka government to continue with the hijab ban. It is a contrast that the young ladies in Iran are fighting against hijab, even not caring to forfeit their lives, against the Islamic regime in the country; and reliable estimates put the number of women killed in moral policing at more than 300.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Beware of 'forever chemicals'

It is really surprising to learn that drinking rainwater anywhere in the world is dangerous due to the rising levels of "forever chemicals." The risks of "forever chemicals," also known chemically as 'per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds' or PFAS, hazardous pollutants that can persist for thousands of years, were clearly described in a research published in the peer reviewed journal Environmental Science & Technology. PFAS are a family of man-made compounds used in a wide range of products today, from food packaging to waterproof clothing. They can spread in the atmosphere and are now found in every corner of our Earth – including rainwater, snow and even human blood. Researchers say that these chemicals are shockingly toxic at extremely low doses. Therefore, people should take care to have their drinking water tested as needed and be aware of the possible impacts PFAS may have on their overall health.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

J&K now truly integrated with India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent rally in Gujarat lambasted former PM Nehru for precipitating Kashmir imbroglio as was evident from inserting constitutional provision through Article 370, by which all Indian laws are not applicable to Kashmir, solely for placating J&k CM Sheikh Abdullah. In fact, real merger of Kashmir with India materialised only now when Modi-led centre abrogated peculiar Article now. In fact, retention of such provision had all along strengthened illegal claims of Pak alone while nurturing utter divisionism in J&k hitherto.

Jaya Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Chola grandeur comes alive

Our history books offer little to read about ancient Tamil kingdoms such as the Cholas which are much in discussion now. With Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I,' based on Kalki's wonderful creation of a world of the Cholas, there is a renewed interest in knowing more about one of the oldest histories. When monumental eras like the Cholas are missing from the pages of history, books and novels about the period amassed through archaeological discoveries and interpretations from classic literature, art, architecture and sculptures, change the way one sees the past. The grandeur of the Chola empire, one of the longest ruling dynasties in South India, was dying of natural health but for the awareness created by the new Tamil film.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

No strong deterrence to black magic

The occurrence of gruesome murder of two, allegedly a human sacrifice as a part of witch craft by three people in Kerala, is heart wrenching. If such a barbaric act can occur in a highly literate state, it is most worrying to think of other less literate states of India. To propagate scientific fervour among masses is one among the directive principles of Indian constitution. The cinema, television and social media are in front row to spread unscientific stuff in the name of entertainment. There is no strict law that prohibits or penalises the criminal acts occur in the name of black magic or witchcraft nationwide. This is the high time, all the states and the Centre come up with stringent laws against such heinous crime.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Allow Bengaluru hotels to remain open 24x7; Owners to meet Bommai

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurant Owners' Association has chosen to meet with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to prolong the timing of hotel operations, a day after Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy issued a notification permitting restaurants and cafes to be open till 1am. According to Krishnaraj SP, a member of the executive committee of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association, they will demand that the hotels be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so that drivers, employees of the IT-BT company, and people returning from the airport, railway station, and bus station do not encounter difficulties finding food at night (BBHA). He continued, "There are many people that leave the city at midnight in search of food, and the request will be made to the CM to ease their plight. In some locations, hotels ought to be open around-the-clock because people working night shifts struggle to find places to eat. The government would be asked to apply the same hotel timings in Bengaluru, he added, noting that there is no concern about safety or the possibility of crime because the city police patrolling system is sufficient in key intersections, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru topped in demand for electric cars, followed by Delhi, Mumbai

Bengaluru: This festive season demand for electric cars jumped by 134%, and is rapidly rising in popularity across India's Tier-II towns and cities vis-à-vis Tier-I cities, reports the latest Justdial Consumer Insights.

The rise in demand for electric cars across India's Tier-II towns and cities was at 122% and in Tier-I cities it was 89%. Much of this demand was for Tata Nexon followed by that for Tata Tigor, MG ZS, and Hyundai Kona. Bengaluru topped the demand across the country for electric cars, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. Among Tier-II cities, the demand came from South Indian cities, with Ernakulam topping the chart followed by Indore, Kozhikode, Surat, and Madurai.