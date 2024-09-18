MyVoice: Views of our readers 18h September 2024

What stops PM from visiting Manipur?

A year has passed since the eruption of Manipur’s ethno-religious conflagration but perhaps the Centre is in hibernation, till today our worthy PM could not spare time to visit the strife - torn state (PM must visit Manipur, provide a healing touch dated 17th Sept). Our PM considers him to be an apostle of brotherhood peace and development and is indeed a powerful head of a powerful democracy. Recently he visited Russia, Poland and even Ukraine but what stops him from visiting Manipur, is really perplexing. The fault-lines have been running deep in the state for decades but authorities never took them seriously.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Limit number of Ganesha idols’ immersion

This refers to ‘City gets ready to bid adieu to Ganesha’ (Sept 17). Over 1.4 lakh Ganesha idols installed across the city this year and 15,000 GHMC staff and 25,000 cops deployed to handle immersion operations. These figures are increasing year after year which can become unmanageable in future and may take more number of days to complete the idols immersions. In addition, traffic jams, pollution of all forms, loss of productivity and inconvenience to people too would increase. So it is necessary to significantly scale down permission for number of idols in the city from next year. Lottery system can be adopted to give permissions. It is desirable to fix maximum height of idol.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Kejriwal for people’s verdict

CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation is a masterstoke in many angles. It is a moderate way to express that the legal/judicial system needs a revamp, so that an unassuming simple citizen is not incarcerated unduly. A challenge to the political structure that can coerce an honest politician to submit to the whims of the ruling party to escape false accusations. And finally, the resignation in the words of Kejriwal is “to know the verdict of people’s court about his character” expressed through ballot.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

***

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation is more surprising than giving bail to him by the Supreme Court in a case related to the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal did not think about resignation from the post of Chief Minister when he was arrested and behind the bars for nearly six months. But soon after coming out of jail on regular bail he announced his resignation and today named Atishi, one of his cabinet ministers, as his successor. In fact Atishi was his ears and eyes when he was in the prison. Moreover she can be replaced whenever he wants to do. Kejriwal adopted a strategy to get elections to Delhi Assembly done along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assemblies most probably in November 2024, in fact the Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2025. He has take special care not to drag Assembly

elections in Delhi without dissolving the Assembly. While he was resigning he stated that he would sit on chief minister’s chair only if people’s court believed he is honest. But one should remember that recent Parliament elections did not show any sympathy wave to AAP. If it is repeated in Assembly elections what would be the fate of AAP in political spectrum?.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

Shiv Sena MLA’s comment outrageous

Shiv Sena MLA created a political uproar by his objectionable comment of announcing RS 11lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhis tongue. It is very clear that Rahul Gandhi has never said that reservations should be withdrawn. In fact he talked about increasing the reservations quota. The hate mongers are continuously spreading rumours and are trying to create a false narrative. Now Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad comments proves that BJP and their allies are master of fake narratives and champions in spreading half truths. The Shiv Sena leader is not new for controversies. He was seen making to clean his car by a police man. On another occasion he claimed that he had hunted a tiger and put it’s tooth. This Shiv Sena MLA deserves strict punishment for instigating violence.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana.