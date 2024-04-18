MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th April 2024

Election Commission must rein in Modi

It appears that Lord Ram and BJP are now synonyms. It is being propagated as though Ram got his temple due to BJP. Modi said in a rally in North Bengal that this is the first Ram Navami after Ram Lalla came into existence in Ayodhya. Invoking the religious sentiments, his speech spread false narratives of Mamatha being in favour of Rohingya refugees. Election Commission must warn Modi to stay in limits while accusing opposition and widening the religious divide.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Opportunistic politics challenge ethics

The recent allocation of MP tickets to turncoats by the Congress party has sparked discontent among its cadre. Prioritising newcomers over seasoned party members has left many feeling overlooked and disillusioned. (Hans India 17.04.24). Additionally, the credibility of these turncoats may be questioned by the public, especially if they are elected from a different party without resigning. This highlights a systemic issue of opportunistic politics, underscoring the need for stricter legal measures to deter such behaviour. Parties must prioritise meritocracy and loyalty in candidate selection to uphold democratic values.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Protecting India’s treasure troves

April 18th marks World Heritage Day, a yearly occasion emphasising the critical importance of preserving cultural and natural treasures, particularly in India. Despite India’s notable standing on the global stage, boasting 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as of January 2024, the nation faces significant challenges in safeguarding these invaluable assets. These sites, ranging from ancient temples to lush wildlife sanctuaries, epitomise India’s profound cultural contributions and stunning natural landscapes. However, challenges such as rapid urbanization, pollution, encroachment, and insufficient conservation efforts present immediate threats to their preservation. On this occasion, India should reaffirm its unwavering commitment to safeguarding and showcasing its diverse cultural and natural heritage for the benefit of future generations.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Modi must keep his promise to J&K

As BJP unveiled its election manifesto showcasing its steadfast commitment to the progress of the nation all round, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in J&K promised to accord full-fledged status of a state to the union territory after the LS elections. In fact, when J&K is limping back to normalcy with development seeing the light of the day, the demand is genuine. All the same, one only hopes that Modi’s promise does not remain elusive this time like some of the earlier ones which remain still unfulfilled.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

All manifestos painting a rosy picture

Manifestos of political parties, especially those of BJP and Congress, are showing rosy pictures offering many sops unconditionally. After getting elected, the government would come out with conditions that apply such as one should possess white ration card, power bills should not exceed a certain limit. Owning a two-wheeler and a small house is a minus qualification. Some sops may be applicable to SC,/ST/BC/Minority groups only. There are umpteen forward caste families eking out their livelihood without a square meal in a day and with income much below poverty line. Such tribe is always ignored despite taking their woes to the notice of ruling governments.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad