MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th January 2021

Unprecedented security breach

There may be sharp differences between the Centre and a State. They should reflect only in their political endeavours. In administrative issues, they should work hand in hand. But the Punjab government led by the Congress Party completely infarcted this golden rule during the visit of the PM on Wednesday. Whatever may be the explanation by the CM of Punjab, it is a very foolish and unacceptable act. Hope the Central Home Ministry will take a befitting action so that the other States will learn a lesson.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet

II

The bad weather in Bhatinda which resulted in the aborting of Prime Minister's planned helicopter trip to Ferozepur to attend an event at martyrs memorial ,resulted in a last minute change in the travel plan of the PM. This change in his schedule at the last minute was known only to the top administration of Punjab Government . There can be no speculation about the role of those in the know of this change, in instigating a fresh round of disruptive protests by farmers who blocked the Prime Minister's convoy .This is an unforgivable blunder on the part of those who leaked the PM's changed plan, as this could have caused catastrophic consequences for the nation. These Punjab shenanigans reveal the preparedness of the chaotic elements , even at a very short notice to intimidate the PM . There is no doubt that there will be denials and obfuscations by those who were involved in this disastrous miscalculation. Their leaders with extravagant rhetoric will attempt to put a gloss on this unhappy state of affairs. The Centre should take steps to purge and punish those responsible.

S Vasudevan, Kodaikanal

III

It is first time in Indian history that security breaches were surfaced in PM's travel route. The Centre and the State are blaming each other over the security lapses. The Centre is arguing that the State government didn't take serious about PM's visit and it demands to fix the responsibility on the personnel who caused the fiasco. While the State government is blaming the Centre for sudden change of route. However the farmers were protesting PM's visit to the State on more than one count as the Centre is indifferent in dropping the cases booked against the farmers during their protest. So, the Centre must realise it and do needful to pacify the farmers.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

IV

The grave faux pas in PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, when the cavalcade was on the way to Ferozepur, could not go further having struck on a flyover due to road blockade by anti-social elements preventing the way; can in no way be called an ordinary security breach in the arrangements by Punjab government in ensuring protection to Prime minister's life, and his entourage. The rejoicing by Congressmen in Delhi and Punjab revealed all about the cunning plan in the incident by the Congress. PM's thank you message to CM Channi conveying him for reaching the Bathinda Airport alive, said it all about the conspiracy contrived by the Punjab government against PM Modi.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

V

There was a serious lapse in PM's security during his visit to Ferozepur and he had to cancel the election rally and had to return to Delhi which is totally unacceptable as there was already intelligence output after the Ludhiana bomb blast which occurred only a few days ago. A complete investigation is to be done immediately and guilty should be punished before happening of any another untoward incidents. The country had already faced suçh type of security lapses and in one such instance we had lost Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and country had also seen the Delhi riots after her death. In the second incident another ex- Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed and LTTE militants were involved.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Overhaul trade policy

India's policies of attracting FDI, reducing operational costs and providing financial assistance are aligned to make India a superpower in the global supply chain. But India's trade policy has various issues that hinder our economic integration with the rest of the world. The major issues include a high average tariff on imports and a low zero tariff on 32 of 120 tariff lines. Higher tariffs increase production costs which in turn reduces the competitiveness of our export in international trade. Reducing tariffs and signing more FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) is the need of the hour to achieve the target of $5 trillion GDP by 2025.

Dhawal Joshi, Churu

Ban conversions in India

This is with reference to the proposed anti-conversion law passed in Karnataka. Putting aside politics behind introduction of the bill in Karnataka, conversion must be banned across the board in India, a nation known for religious plurality, where people ought to be known by nationality first, rather than faith. Anybody seeking to further one's faith in the country must stop at preaching one's faith (which too is unnecessary, as one's faith is ideally a person's personal choice and matter). To convert is gross aberration, which India cannot afford.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi