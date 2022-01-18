MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th January 2021

TRS must beware of its limitations

This refers to the Editorial, 'Federal front looks like a pipe dream.' It reminds TRS that it is not yet time for it to expand the base in support of the Opposition in the poll-bound five states in the country, desperately trying to stitch up some sort of coalition to win elections in these states with an aim to defeat BJP. KCR joining hands with the left party was a bad idea to campaign in support of RJD and SP in Uttar Pradesh. Similar attempt is being made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to garner Muslim votes to push BJP to the brink, which, according to political pundits, will not prove beneficial to Owaisi in any way. The stark reality in this regard is Mamata Banerjee's TMC, despite having a strong vote base in WB, proved a miserable misfit during the 2019 election in Tripura, Jharkhand, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. A regional party will have to understand its limitations and capacity in expanding its base, outside the State, and TRS is no exception to this rule, though AAP has proved to be one. Pre-poll analysis shows that AAP will make it big in Punjab as the party has been steadily expanding its base over a period of time in the Hindi heartland.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Kohli's graceful exit as captain



In his farewell note, Virat Kohli wrote "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain, it is now." What he said in the context of his relinquishing Test captaincy holds good for other contexts in life too. As a player and as a captain, Kohli has made a significant contribution to Indian cricket; he has led the Indian team to new heights. He scored 27 centuries from 99 Tests; he captained India in 68 Test matches and won 40 of them. Captain or not, Kohli ranks with the greatest players ever played international cricket. He exemplifies how one need not be a captain to be a champion. What Kohli has achieved is stupendous; there is a real touch of class about him; his batting is a delight to watch.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

The one and only Saigal



It was 75 years ago on this day that the first singing superstar of Hindi cinema, Kundan Lal Saigal, left us, leaving behind a very rich legacy of his soulful songs to the successive generations.The uniqueness with Saigal's songs is that they seem easy to sing but ultimately turn out not to be so. The songs 'Ek bangla bane nyara'(1937- President), 'My kya janu kya jadu hai' (1940- Zindagi), 'Do Naina Matware'(1941-My Sister), 'Nain heen to rahaa dikha prabhu' (1942- Bhakta Surdas) are some of the ever green songs, full of expression, haunting generation after generations, even to this day. As famous music maestro Naushad observed, "There can be one and only one Saigal."

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Poll panel faces crucial test



Regardless of directing state and district authorities concerned to ensure full compliance with its standing orders, there is a strong possibility that major political parties would find an escape route rather than acknowledge that the curbs are for the safety of all as could be evident from the ECI serving show cause notice to the Samajwadi Party for holding a large meeting, defying covid norms. Unlike in the past, the upcoming elections would be testing the resilience and efficiency of ECI as the task ahead is not only limited to facilitating smooth transition of power in these states but also ensure compliance of all instructions related to the poll code and to the pandemic control measures.

Yashpal Rallhan, Jalandhar

Impressive vax record by India

Team Health India surpassed many a hurdles like sending vaccination stock to facility centres in time, supplying vaccination as per demand, convincing the people who hesitate to get jab etc. The Team India used different modes of transport like camels, cycles, boats and labour to supply stock to various points in different terrains. The year-long vaccination perfectly exploited the knowledge gained in polio vaccination and operation rainbow. Despite having covered 90% single dose, 64% double dose vaccination, 10 crore doses to 15-18 age group, one should not lower the guard against the virus.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru