MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th March 2025

Temple resists diktat of Hindutva groups

It is good to note that the temple management of famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has rejected the weird demand of Hindutva group that they stop buying clothes for the deity from Muslims. The management of famed temple even praised that the Muslim tailors stitch clothes for the idol with great dedication and devotion and the management has further said that they are the best tailors and the most disciplined. The temple management bravely stood against the bullying tactics of a Hindutva group. Some groups want to communalise and choke the sources of economic sustenance of Muslims, but kudos to Banke Bihari Temple management for showing a way that preservers national spirit.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Befitting honour to Dr Balaparameswara

It is gratifying to note that the neurosurgery department at KGH, Visakhapatnam, has been named after the pioneering neurosurgeon of our State, Dr S Balaparameswara Rao. He richly deserves honour by virtue of his yeoman service to humanity. In fact, naming a particular medical or surgical or any other department after the pioneering or former service- oriented doctors should be identified and christened accordingly as an honour to the concerned, which inspires aspiring doctors, too.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Renaming spree on basis of statehood

It is a fact that Potti Sriramulu, undertaking a fast unto death, died demanding for a separate statehood for Andhras. It eventually led to the reorganisation of all States in the country on the basis of a language. Following the bifurcation of erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh into two states as the present Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we already witnessed the change in the name of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University in Hyderabad to Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University. Now that it is proposed to change the name of Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, no wonder the next axe may fall on the name of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park in Hyderabad.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

A century of Indian hockey excellence

As we begin celebrations for 100 years of Indian hockey, the relaunch of the Men’s Hockey India League and the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League signify a momentous occasion. This year-long celebration is a tribute to our remarkable journey and a testament to our enduring legacy. We are excited to witness thrilling matches and extraordinary talent that these leagues will bring, highlighting the spirit of excellence that has defined Indian hockey for a century. From historic Olympic triumphs to modern-day glory, Indian hockey has been a symbol of passion, pride, and perseverance for a century. As we celebrate 100 years of this incredible journey, let’s relive the iconic moments, legendary players, and unforgettable victories that have shaped sport in our nation.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Why the US attacks on Houthis?

The already deteriorating situation in Yemen due to the activities of Houthi militia is now made further complexed following the strikes by the US. Though the US strikes are said to be aimed at curbing Houthi attacks on merchant vessels, it appears there is something more than meets the eye. The US not only attacked Houthis but also irked Iran which is the main backer of Houthi militia. The reaction of Iran was on expected lines. It is astonishing that Trump wants an end to Russia-Ukraine as well as Israel-Hamas wars, but he himself orders attacks on Houthis in Yemen, apparently prodded by military industry cartels.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

What if Putin does not agree to peace deal?

In response to President Trump’s question about how he would react if President Putin did not sign the peace treaty with Ukraine, he paused before answering, saying, “Bad News.” This response leaves many wondering about the implications, which could include a continuation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, a complete withdrawal of US support for Ukraine, shifts in alliances with Europe, an escalation in the trade war, or even the onset of World War III, all of which depend on Trump’s decisions.

R S Narula, Patiala