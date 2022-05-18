MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th May 2022

TRS has disproved naysayers

KCR's attempt to project Telangana at national level is worth encouraging with due regard to all other states which are putting all out efforts in a competitive spirit in spite of many genuine problems they may be encountering. Projection of Telangana becomes significant because before bifurcation, its people, political leaders, administrators were collectively made fun of saying that the state would become a disaster when separated. That has been disproved beyond doubt by the government headed by TRS. There are instances where politicians of all hues, bureaucrats, members of Niti Ayog are openly praising the progress Telangana made in these eight years. The proof of the pudding is in eating is a well known proverb. Accordingly, investments from within and outside the country are pouring in, knowing well that it is not a banana state. The success of the state is a team effort of not only KCR or KTR alone but all the people who believed in what Modi promises on a daily basis 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas.' recognised.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Keep Hindu-Muslim harmony intact



Both the plaintiff and the respondent have made their own argument on the finding of Shivling in Gyanvapi Masjid. The Hindu organisation has said that Shivling has been found in the Gyanvapi mosque, while the Muslim community is calling it a fountain structure. The hon'ble court has to decide on the basis of facts. Whatever the decision of the Honorable Court, the maturity that the organisations of both the communities have shown so far, the same maturity will be given by the people of both the communities even after the decision comes. Because Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is centuries old and the age-old harmony in the name of temple mosque should not end, whether the decision comes in favor of Hindu or Muslim organisations.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari

This refers to the discovery of a Shivling in the pond of Gyanvapi Masjid pond during the court-mandated videography survey, leading to a local court ordering the sealing off the pond, where the Shivling has been found. This is a prudent move to prevent damage to the object as the majority community has been saying this all along that the original Vishwanath temple was located in the occupied mosque area, with 'Nandi' and the fenced quadrangle where sanctum sanctorum of the original Shivling had stood in its grandeur. It is good to see that the historical ills against the Hindu community are being corrected now, in places that are very sacred for the majority community in the country.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Stagflation stares at India



Both wholesale and retail inflation numbers are crossing safe target lines and reaching the roof top levels is a great cause for concern. If wholesale inflation hovers around 15 pe rcent, the retail inflation stands at 8 per cent, reflecting the prices of goods across the table. The pandemic, Russia Ukrain war and unusual heat wave are said to be prime reasons which in turn cause the prices of commodities from fuel to perishable food items to skyrocket. Anyway the government must intervene and cut taxes and give relief to the end user. Lest stagflation and deepened penury would result with long standing ill effects.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Extend sops to elders in TS



As corona pandemic is at its bottom level, it is high time the government restored senior citizen and other concessions by lifting trains' nomenclature as "specials" and supply bed rolls in AC coaches atleast from first of June, 2022. Secondly, 25% concession in all types of buses including AC is extended in Andhra Pradesh State Road Corporation to senior citizens subject to production of Aadhaar card in original. The same facility may please be made available in Telangana state also.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A futile exercise



Age-old party Congress is trying to end the old versus the new tussle in an attempt to after repeated debacles in the assembly elections in the states. The uniform view of the G23 leaders was for the change of leadership and that could not be met despite much fanfare. 'Bharat Jodo' is the new part maxim after doing all the damage in the past. Timeline to fill all vacancies is given as 120 days, which is too little as the search for a president dragged on for years. In all, it all appears an eye wash for buying time and dragging the matter for some more time.

M R Jayanthi, Coimbatore