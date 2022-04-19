MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th April 2022

Is TRS suffering a credibility crisis?

The exclusion of KCR, TDP and other party leaders in the joint appeal made by Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and thirteen others to the people to maintain peace and harmony after expressing deep concern over violence during Ramanavami sends a loud and clear message to TRS supremo that Congress led alliance is not inclined to have any truck with TRS on 2024 national elections.

With Telangana Congress leaders indulging in head-on attack on KCR and other ministers of the party day in and day out in a bid to expose TRS involvement in rampant corruption and misdeeds at every level as well fumbling over paddy issue with Centre for too long and failing, it appears that TRS is not welcome in the grand opposition alliance to take on BJP.

Even as Congress party is critical of TRS rule in the state from day one and with poll strategist Prashant Kishore now expressed readiness to join Congress party and also understood to have told Congress leadership to strengthen its base in all states, it is a clear revelation that there is no chance of TRS roping in Prashant Kishor in their national election campaign.

Finally, the absence of TRS in the joint appeal of opposition attacking the government and Prime Minister for spike in communal tension also speaks volumes that opposition is wanting to distance from TRS after it is known that it is been enacting drama to cover up its lapses and also it is an opportunistic party that may likely to jump fences whichever side the grass is green for the sake of power.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Demolition of properties should end



"Bulldozer justice" seems to be the new norm in some states in India. The Gujarat government took its cue from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and demolished properties belonging to the alleged accused in the riots in Khambhat during Ram Navami celebration. In a similar action, several houses and shops, mostly owned by the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district were demolished recently.

In fact, there is no law in the country which allows the demolition of property of those accused in riots and damage public/private property. It is common knowledge that punitive measures can be taken against an accused only after conviction in a court. Even though an accused is convicted, punishment is given in proportion to the gravity of the crime committed by a criminal. On the other hand, property of a convicted person is never demolished as part of punishment.

In fact, collective punishment like this which has an impact on those who are not involved in the crime is not allowed in Indian law. People accused of causing damage to public and private properties can be ordered to pay compensation and their properties can be attached. However, there is no provision for demolition of properties.

Demolition of a person's property is ordered if there is any illegal construction by encroaching on another person's land or if the building does not follow regulations. People have the right to acquire, own and sell private property. They cannot be deprived of their right to property. Given that demolition of private property is unjustified, the court must intervene and put an end to such punitive measures. True, communal violence and riots must never be tolerated. On the other hand, retributive punishment is against the law and violation of human rights.

Venu G S, Kollam

Is Pak truthful enough?

Nice that Pakistan PM Shehbaz has written to Indian PM Modi for good relations with India on all fronts. That sounds excellent . But he raising J&K issue is like bowling far wide balls onto some other pitch. He should stick to his pitch, i.e. his nation Pakistan and work for its development. Why cause unrest in J&K by instigating statements? If he has real concern, like philanthropist Bill Gates, will Shehnaz Sharif selflessly donate money for development (of J&K). Russia too is bowling wides onto some other pitch (or nation) called Ukraine. Putin should have a peaceful dialogue with Ukraine leaders on his differences (on NATO, EU membership). Why kill innocent citizens (who are mostly ignorant about leaders' decisions).

P Madhav, Secunderabad

Rudra and IAF capabilities

The acquiring of Rudra 50 by IAF (Indian Air Force) is highly revered and a welcome move especially in context of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is going to be massive order for the ALH Rudra and will greatly boost the fire power of Indian air force. The new procurement plan is the result of impressive performance by ALH Rudra at the high altitudes of Himalayas and deserts of western frontier. The helicopters has performed very well in the high-altitude plateau and sensitive Depsang plateau in Northern Ladakh during stand-off.

The helipads at an altitude of more than 15,000 ft and air which is very thin possess greater challenge for an aircraft to fly. HAL Rudra has even outperformed the Chinese gunship WZ-10 fielded against the Rudra during the stand-off. This acquisition will bolster the IAF's defence by having greater weapon assembling, motivate Indian manufacturers to export, army will get stronger support from air force and thus empower India's trajectory in self-reliance especially in military munitions.

Aashutosh Jaiswal, Ujjain