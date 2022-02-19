MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th February 2022

Why not follow dress code?

'Let the girl child not suffer' (THI edit, Feb 18) has a valid argument that the extremists among Hindus who oppose the Hijab or the Muslim extremists who insist on it... are not supporters of women empowerment. I'm sure that from time immemorial such problems surface and after sensationalism ends, the routine gets into normalcy. I remember my medico Muslim batchmates, even those from thickly Muslim populated Hyderabad and Bengaluru went off well with prescribed dress code without Hijab and never the religious hitch ever surfaced. No Muslim girl here suffers as Malala did elsewhere and the girls should not waste time and should get educated well and stand on their own feet at any cost.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

This refers to 'Allow Hijab during Ramazan: Fresh appeal in High Court '( THI, Feb 18). It is morally most repugnant and most outrageous to know that schools and colleges management are not allowing Muslim students to attend classes with hijab. A petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking that hijab be allowed in educational institutions on Fridays and during the holy month of Ramazan. The High Court must ponder over the fundamental rights of Muslims, show reverence to all religious practices and remove ban on hijab and order the Karnataka government to allow Muslim students to attend classes without hindrance.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad.

A college in Karnataka's Udupi district is at the centre of the hijab row. While the judiciary is testing the matter, politicisation of it is going on in full swing. The purdah system is a symbol of patriarchy, whether it is in Hinduism or in Islam. It is believed to be a major obstacle for the social development and equal rights of women. And the girls themselves are justifying their slavery and oppression by wearing it in the educational institutions. The practice is prevalent in both Hindu and Muslim religions. Unfortunately, there have been attempts to defend the system by quoting from religious texts, and even under the guise of the Constitution.

Tarun Patidar, Ujjain

Biggest loan scam shocks nation



The recent exposure of yet another big scam, involving ABG Shipping limited, to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore in the form of default to public sector banks is shocking. The ease of fraudsters in plundering thousands of crores money from banks for their own pockets is making a mockery of financial regulatory mechanism in India. If the above said company could easily get that huge amount of money from a consortium of banks and siphoned off to scores of shell companies, and still got unnoticed by RBI, banks or auditors for years together, it tells a lot about presence of rotten apples in the system. The government should act sternly against fraudsters and their supporters in the system and plug the loopholes to prevent the plunder with impunity.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

TTD Board decision laudable



It is a very unique pilgrims-favouring decision taken by the TTD management to offer free Annadana prasadam at Tirumala, if implemented honestly. At Least the Board can initially fix up timings for serving free food at selected centres barring big and medium hotels, which have to take care of food supplies to guests. Lord Venkateswara temple perhaps is the richest temple in the world and hence the TTD also should not contemplate in increasing the charges for different kinds of Sevas such as Suprabhata Seva, Tomala Seva, Kalyanam etc. It is high time the TTD continue issue of special darshan tickets of Rs 300 at least now.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Who is the 'Yogi' behind NSE scam?



The investigations by Stock Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have revealed some actions and practices have hurt the interests of investors in the NSE scandal involving former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna. SEBI's main charges are that she appointed the unqualified person, Anand Subramanian, to a top position and paid him an unjustifiably large remuneration, shared confidential and vital information with the 'Himalayan Yogi' and took instructions from him on important matters. All this showed a lack of good governance and professionalism in the working of the institution. The identity of the 'yogi', if he is/was a real person, needs to be found out and every decision and action of Chitra Ramakrishna and her accomplices scrutinised and responsibility for irregularities fixed.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru