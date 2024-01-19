MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th January 2024

India’s $5 trillion economy by 2028 in focus

Apropos “India eying $5 trillion economy before 2028: Puri.” Minister Puri’s positive vision reflects a dedication to sustainable development, notably in his emphasis on an organised energy transition. Advances in green hydrogen, aviation fuel, and biofuel blending signal a positive move toward cleaner energy, aligning India with global environmental goals. However, challenges arise in balancing economic growth with the needs of India’s vast population, requiring careful planning for inclusive development. The establishment of the Global Biofuel Alliance showcases India’s commitment to sustainability, reflecting a positive outlook on energy goals and environmental efforts. Addressing challenges necessitates a collaborative effort involving government, industries, and communities. This includes enhancing economic policies, investing in renewable energy, and positioning India as a globally recognized eco-friendly economic leader.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

A befitting tribute to Baba Saheb

The world’s tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, which is about 206-foot high (125-foot statue on 85-foot pedestal) is going to be unveiled in Vijayawada by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. It’s aptly named as the statue of social justice. The statue of that crusader of social justice will be surrounded by a memorial park with convention rooms, library and research rooms, spread over eighteen acres in the heart of the city. The life of Ambedkar, his teachings, works and contributions have remained as the source of inspiration for those who believe in a civilised society. Being the architect of the Constitution of India, he assured a just society for all. The CM is claimed to have drawn inspiration from Baba Saheb in designing pro-poor policies with welfarism as core. By installing his tallest statue, the Government of AP has given him a befitting tribute.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Antibiotic resistance on a worrying rise

In India, 55% of patients are given antibiotics without any testing or not ensuring whether they are needed or not. A study by the National Center for Disease Control, an organization of the Government of India, also revealed that these medicines are being prescribed by doctors of tertiary category i.e. referral (big) hospitals. The result of this unprofessional attitude of doctors is that the resistance of microorganisms present in the body against various types of bacteria is decreasing. Doctors have started giving antibiotics to patients not to cure the disease but to prevent the disease from occurring. The situation is worse in rural India. Another major factor is the so-called nexus between doctors and pharmaceutical companies. This report is an ‘alarm bell’ for regulatory bodies.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

Ram temple to boost region’s growth

The development of Ayodhya as a religious tourism destination holds immense significance for India. With a remarkable growth of 106% in religious tourism earnings, reaching Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2022, the city has the potential to break new records in visitor footfalls. Major players in the aviation and hospitality industries are investing in Ayodhya to cater to the growing number of visitors. The upcoming pran pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January, witnessed by prominent figures like industrialists, celebrities and political leaders, further enhances Ayodhya’s reputation. In the weeks following the inauguration, a staggering influx of visitors, estimated between 300,000 to 700,000 people, is expected. The economic and cultural impact of the Ram Mandir and Ayodhya’s development plans is a driving force for the economic growth in the region.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

Aviation feat by IAF enthuses young minds

Congratulations to the team led by Group Captain SK Mishra, team performers - Wing Commander Sridhar, Squadron Leader Avinash and Wing Commander TVR Singh - who displayed their skills by flying four aircraft in their decided patterns over the twin cities. Thus, they attracted lots of young minds along with the elders. To fly 4 aircraft together in a pattern, the pilots acquire coordination, planning, focusing, presence of mind along with confidence and braveness. As the WINGS INDIA 2024 is inaugurated in Begumpet old Airport, Hyderabad, I request the organisers to provide special slots for the schoolchildren to visit the aviation related displays along with their teachers. I also request the organisers to allot professional volunteers to guide the students clarifying their doubts as they will be the future designers and innovators on the aviation arena.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Chess whizkid Pragg doing India proud

This refers to “Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Liren.” Monk-like Praggnanandhaa lost the World Cup final last year to legend Magnus Charlsen but by beating World Champion Ding Liren of China he has compensated for last year’s loss a bit. And in the process, he has surpassed legendary Vishwnathan Anand. Now he has become the toprated Indian player in FIDE Live ratings. Pragg’s journey has just started and he will definitely bring many more laurels for India and keep making us proud. He and his sister Vaishali will keep shining on the chess board and make us proud in future.

Bal Govind, Noida

Airline passengers must exercise patience

Everybody is aware of north India being in the grip of severe winter and thick fog disrupting road, rail and air traffic as a result. Passengers are losing their cool in view of unprecedented delays of flights. But, when the visibility is at zero, such things are inevitable – and playing politics on flight delays will not hold water. It was expected of Tharoor to understand the ground reality leading to flight delays and tempers and patience of passengers being put to unprecedented test. Cooperation and orderly behaviour is what is expected of the passengers in such situations; and blaming either the management or the pilot for unexpected delays will not help.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru