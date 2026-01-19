MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th January 2026

A R Rahman must move out of India

A R Rahman’s latest BBC Asian Network interview has irresponsibly amplified his unsubstantiated claims of communal bias in Bollywood, without adequate rebuttal. He went to London for fame and money and became a music director who is too expensive for Indian film producers. If he does not like living in India, then he should move out of the country and stop making baseless accusations against India.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,Hanumakonda-506009

Stop targetting Rahman

Music maestro A R Rahman’s remark that there could be communal bias in Bollywood that perhaps explains why he is getting less work than he otherwise would have got should be taken in the right spirit. Discrimination based on caste and religion are realities that cannot be wished away or denied. There is no need to pounce on the iconic musician who has done so much for the country with his uplifting music. Nobody can claim that the country is entirely free from the scourge of communalism. Saying that he is not getting work for professional reasons and not for his religious identity is to question his prodigious talent. Now that the Oscar-award winning composer has clarified that he had no intention of hurting feelings, there should be an end to trolls against, lest the music world ends up the loser.

G David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)

No avakai talk at Avakai-Amaravati festival

During the recent Avakai-Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature, the aroma of the summer special and year-long preserved pickle was conspicuous by its absence. Given this lacuna, one wonders why the event was so named. Avakaya smells acrid, tastes pungent and sour and makes for an excellent dish when taken along with rice. Some prepare this delicacy with sugar and jaggery. There are varieties like kaya, mukka senaga and pesara, among others, though mukka avakaya is the most popular. At least, some participants should have spoken about this unique annual flavour. Meanwhile, magaya is also an important annual dish.

N RamalakshmiSecunderabad-10

Revanth’s praise of Modi is appreciable

It is good to know that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could not hide his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even while clarifying that his loyalty to the Congress party would not be sullied. Apparently, unlike Shashi Tharoor, he didn’t wish to antagonise the party high command. It is important for the Congress to learn to appreciate and support the good work being carried out by the Centre in different sectors. Let us hope that Revanth Reddy will continue with this attitude with the Centre to garner a lion’s share in central assistance for the state.

K R Parvathy,Mysuru

Course correction essential for TG CM

The ‘I respect Modi as PM but won’t compromise during polls’ remark by Telangana Chief Minister after being in office for two years hardly makes any sense nor does it serve any purpose. His timely proactive actions and their results should speak loudly on his relationship with Modi. Repeated statements of this nature only give room for doubts. Silent and meaningful dialogue between the state and the Centre is a sure way to get big projects to Telangana. As he suffers from lack of administrative experience, Revanth Reddy should not hesitate to seek advice and guidance from those with abundant subject experience and expertise. Till now, he has done little to prove that he is on that track. He needs to focus on administration and optimise appropriate use of the income on development and welfare schemes. Making loud statements of his intentions is no substitute for meticulous planning by expert bureaucrats. Any further delay in course correction might prove costly for him and his party in the next Assembly elections.

M V Nagavender Rao,Hyderabad-4

Go beyond monetary penalties against IndiGo

DGCA’s imposition of ₹22.20 crore penalty on IndiGo Airlines for lapses in 2025 is a welcome step. However, passengers may strongly feel that merely levying a fine does not constitute adequate punishment for what appears to be a deliberate act of operational over-optimisation and regulatory neglect. Over three lakh passengers were stranded, many of them senior citizens and families, facing immense hardship due to flight cancellations and delays. Such large-scale disruption and breach of public trust cannot be brushed aside with a monetary penalty alone. Indigo Airlines must be held accountable in a manner that truly deters future lapses. Regulatory bodies should consider passenger compensation mechanisms, and stricter operational audits to ensure transparency and preparedness.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad.