MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st March 2026

A humdinger of a match awaits cricket fans

Today’s match is more than just a game — it is a doorway to the semi-finals. When the India national cricket team faces the West Indies cricket team, it will be a battle of pride, passion, and determination. For both teams, it is a must-win encounter, and every run scored, every wicket taken, will carry the weight of millions of dreams. India steps onto the field with confidence after their brilliant all-round performance against Zimbabwe, where they posted their highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup match. That victory was not just about numbers on the scoreboard — it was about teamwork, belief, and the fire to rise together.

Yet, the challenge ahead is powerful. West Indies possess a deep and explosive batting lineup that can change the game in a blink. India must stay sharp, study each batsman carefully, and bowl with intelligence and courage. Discipline and heart will be just as important as skill. It is inspiring to see young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma rediscover their form at such a crucial stage. Their confidence adds fresh hope and energy to the team. Fans in India and across the world believe in this team’s spirit. They are not just expecting a win — they are expecting the same passion, unity, and fearless cricket that lit up the previous match. Tomorrow is the moment to stand tall, play with heart, and turn belief into victory.

NSK Prasad,Hyderabad

Is Delhi liquor scam India’s worst political conspiracy?

Apropos ‘From Liquorgate to lost opportunities’ (Hans India; February28, 2026), AAP and its prominent functionaries, accused in the liquor scam have been exonerated. The suspicious ‘scam’, representing ‘undeclared Emergency’ is In keeping with the centre’s pet policy of tailoring false narratives to win elections with the connivance of misused Central Agencies. The ‘scam’ was created to browbeat a prominent opposition party, proving dangerous to BJP and the centre.

How does the BJP plan to compensate the character-assassination, emotional, physical and mental anguish caused to AAP leaders falsely implicated and incarcerated, which it ought to rightly do? This incident, amounting to post-Independent India’s worst political conspiracy must be utilized by the opposition to expose the centre’s bluff, and restore credibility to Indian democracy, which is being torn asunder by the BJP-led NDA government.

Dr. George Jacob,Kochi

It’s premature to make sweeping claims

The recent clean chit granted by a Delhi court in the alleged excise policy irregularities has understandably triggered sharp political reactions. The case, widely referred to as the Delhi liquor policy case, had been projected as a major instance of corruption involving key political figures. The court’s decision, citing insufficiency of prosecutable evidence at this stage, has therefore surprised many who believed the investigative material was substantial.

Predictably, the opposition has seized upon the development to reiterate its charge that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are being deployed for political vendetta. However, such sweeping conclusions may be premature. Judicial scrutiny operates on standards of admissible evidence and procedural compliance, not on media narratives or political rhetoric. An acquittal or discharge at one stage does not automatically invalidate the investigative process; nor does it permanently close the matter if appellate remedies are pursued.

The Aam Aadmi Party may celebrate the court’s order as moral vindication. Yet, the legal process is far from concluded. The CBI must challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court of India, for a definite and unmistakable outcome.

Ultimately, the credibility of institutions—both investigative and judicial—rests on due process. Political triumphalism or denunciation should give way to patience, allowing the appellate system to determine whether the alleged misappropriations withstand higher judicial review.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

Revealing moment in Indian politics

TheDelhi Court's ruling to acquit Arvind Kejriwal and all the 21 accused in the liquor scam case is a 'revealing moment' in the political history of India as to how best the ruling party can dent the challenging opposition through false cases. The court found the CBI IO's probe was "premeditated and choreographed" and ordered a departmental inquiry into the process involved. Who will then compensate the 'political victims' for their long incarceration? The electorate of Delhi were 'deceived' into voting for BJP, for their franchise was on the sole premise of the ongoing liquor scam case.

P R Ravinder,Hyderabad

Will Kejriwal take on the BJP now?

Kejriwal,Kavita acquittal in liquor scam is no surprise at all. As scams are difficult to prove even if it is real. Leaders may or may not know about the extent of scams. Also money changes so many hands. So many benami deals can go on. Also, leaders may or may not be aware of every person they meet and their associated deals. Because trading charges and word-play are so common today. Amongst slew of charges, difficult to know which is right, which is not.

Reasonable approach is to ban altogether liquor and tobacco products of all types. Money and health both stand saved for humans. Another point is Kejriwal is not the only CM to encourage liquor - sale to earn more revenue to fund welfare measures and poll promises. Almost all states do that (except Gujarat that is a dry state). Hence, in the first place, Kejriwal as CM is not an isolated case in selling liquor.

P V P Madhu Nivriti,Secunderabad

II

It makes one heave a sigh of relief that the court released a 600-page order that Mr.Kejriwal, Sisodia and 23 others were exonerated in the liquor scan charges framed by the BJP and made it clear that the charges were not tenable and were merely fabricated.Kejriwal burst into tears of emotion and said that he believed in honesty but others implicated him and others as a political vendetta.This surely makes Kejriwal, Susodia et al fight the BJP with a resolve with the people's support.

Truth alone prevails and an IITian and an officer who resigned from Govt to join politics to fight corruption with Anna Hazare had a meaning but to clear Indian politics of corruption seems to be a million dollar question but if politics is bereft of crooks and filled by honest and well educated we will have better leaders.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam

III

Thejudge of lower court has dropped all charges against all accused in Delhi liquor scam by a stroke of pen and went to the extent of finding fault with the competency of investigating officers of CBI. As the accused include eminent politicians who held seats of power for long periods , one gets a genuine doubt about the correctness of conclusions of the judge of lower court. His leniency to accused in this well known case for years is extraordinary and unusual.

This judgement has instantly damaged the reputation of CBI to a great extent. It is high time for our apex investigating body to prove it's credentials in the public eye. It should prefer an appeal on this pronouncement of lower court with the help of competent legal experts . It can't afford the luxury of keeping quiet on this matter ignoring its long term ramifications for it in particular and society in general.

The law of the land is equally applicable to the common man and the privileged powerful politicians. Owing to certain alleged deficiencies in the procedures followed in investigation , the politicians and their followers misappropriatating public money in the national capital should not be handed over a certificate of honesty. This mindset and attitude is highly dangerous in a country where economic disparities are visible to a naked eye. If CBI adopts a lukewarm attitude in this case for any reason , it opens a pandora box jeopardising justice dispensation system in our country.

M N Venkat Rao,Hyderabad

IV

Atthe outset as a common man I would like know why the then AAP government scrapped its new liquor policy about which there have been allegations of malpractices to favour a particular liquor syndicate! It was in fact an anti-climax of sorts most unexpected to find itself dismissed at the level of a district court.

The CBI perhaps relied more on the statement of the approver and built-up the chargesheet with conjectures instead of evidence, as observed by the Rouse Avenue district court. The court perhaps did the right thing by tearing the chargesheet into shreds and passing caustic remarks against the CBI, India's premier investigating agency. Nothing could be more ignominious for CBI than being snubbed so vigorously!

Now the question is, will the accused AAP leaders and others, who were jailed for years/months together, file defamation cases against the Union Government for pressing CBI to investigate the Delhi Liquor Scam, wherein the CBI, as per the court, miserably failed in its investigation, to build up a case with evidence.

In fact the court observed the whole issue as a very serious violation of constitutional guarantees, just relying on the statement of an approver!

This case goes down in the history of India as a serious blunder and as rightly pointed out by the court, the investigating officer should be taken to task.

On the contrary the CBI too might approach the HC/SC now to prove the lower court wrong. In any case the entire episode is like much ado about nothing, making CBI the laughing stock and butt of jokes for the next few days!

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

Include role of women scientists in textbooks

NationalScience day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by the eminent Physicist Sir CV Raman.

The theme for the year 2026 is " Women in catalysing Viksit Bharat ".The theme aims to highlight the crucial role of women in scientific community and their contribution towards building a developed India -Viksit Bharat. It is the responsibility of Indian government to include the achievements of Indian women scientists in the school curriculum- Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to go to space, ISRO'S rocket woman- Ritu Karidhal Missile Expert Tessy Thomas and Biotechnologist Kiran Mazumdar and so on, to inspire our children in scientific invention.

P Victor Selvaraj,Tirunelveli

Remedies must focus on responsibilities, not restrictions

Apropos,"Parental control, selective curbs can reduce screen time for new gen," THI, Feb 28. Screentime among the present generation has evolved into a powerful double-edged sword. On one side, smartphones and tablets place vast libraries, virtual classrooms and global conversations at a student’s fingertips, breaking geographical and economic barriers to learning.

Digital tools support collaborative projects, quick research and creative expression. However, excessive and unregulated screen exposure increasingly undermines academic performance. Constant notifications fragment attention, reduce deep reading habits and weaken memory retention. Social media platforms, driven by endless scrolling and personalised content, attract teenagers into prolonged engagement, gradually fostering dependency, anxiety and distorted self-image. Late-night browsing also disrupts sleep cycles, directly affecting concentration and classroom participation.

Remedies must focus on responsibility rather than restriction alone. Families and schools should set clear daily screen limits, encourage device-free study hours and promote offline hobbies such as sports, arts and community service. Digital literacy programmes can teach students to verify information, manage privacy and recognise addictive design patterns. Most importantly, parents and teachers must model balanced technology use. When guided with discipline, purpose and awareness, mobile devices can remain valuable learning tools without dominating teenage lives.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru

II

Therapid digitalisation of childhood demands urgent parental introspection. While today’s children display remarkable ease in navigating smart phones and tablets, unchecked exposure carries undeniable psychological and behavioural costs. Selective curbs and structured parental control mechanisms can meaningfully reduce excessive screen time. Increasing anecdotal and clinical observations link prolonged device dependency with symptoms associated with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), particularly among children habitually glued to mobile screens.

Often, devices become convenient pacifiers—handed over to keep children occupied while parents manage domestic or professional responsibilities. Convenience, however, cannot substitute for conscious parenting.

A generational contrast is instructive. Earlier cohorts, largely unexposed to personal digital gadgets, cultivated reading habits through comics, storybooks, and eventually biographies and autobiographies of distinguished personalities. That gradual literary progression strengthened attention span, imagination, and reflective thinking.

Even televised epics like the iconic broadcasts of Ramayana and Mahabharata on Doordarshan served as structured, family-oriented cultural engagement rather than isolating, individualised screen immersion.

Social media platforms today operate as double-edged instruments. They offer unprecedented access to educational resources, skill-building content, and global exposure. Yet, for many high school and college students, these constructive avenues remain underutilised. Instead, algorithm-driven entertainment and online gaming have evolved into irresistible distractions, often displacing academic focus, physical activity, and interpersonal interaction. The solution does not lie in demonising technology but in disciplined integration. Scheduled screen hours, device-free family time, encouragement of physical sports, and revival of reading culture can restore balance. Schools too must sensitise parents to digital hygiene and its long-term cognitive implications. Childhood must not be surrendered to compulsive scrolling. If technology is to empower rather than impair, guardians must reclaim their supervisory role with firmness and foresight. Parental guidance and supervision are required at every stage of child’s growth and development, with advice on bad effects on personal and academic developments that children would remember; and to become role models for their own.

K R Sakunthala, Hyderabad