MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st October 2020

Babri Masjid judgement

With due regards to the special CBI court, it's verdict on the three decades old demolition case is disappointing (September 30) . The court's observation that there was no conspiracy in the incident and that all the 32 accused are innocent is amusing. Yogi Adityanath government had come up with a stringent law recently to recover compensation from those who damage public and private properties during riots and one wonders who will be made responsible for the loss of thousands of innocents in the public violence post- demolition of Babri Masjid. Can the unfortunate incident also be attributed to an "act of God" ?

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

II

The historic Babri masjid demolition had a 28-year long trial and finally all those incriminated have been acquitted including L.K.Advani due to lack of sufficient evidence which raises all eye brows. After previous CJ Gogoi's judgement that paved way for starting Ayodhya temple construction and bequeathing five acres land for Babri Masjid was largely welcome to set aside long pending unrest. Leaving alone the glaring facts this judgement also looks like appeasing vast multitudes no matter the ever aggrieving minorities. Let peace prevail.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

III

Lal Krishna Advani and 31 others who were found guilty of instigating kar sevaks for demolishing Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 were given clean chit by the Lucknow CBI Court after 28 years of trial. The actual criminals were those who demolished Ram Temple in Ayodhya during Moghal period centuries ago. After examining more than three hundred prosecution witnesses including journalists and other documents, the trial court finally acquitted all the accused. CBI or any other institution is expected not to appeal this case in higher courts as it is not justifiable by any means.

S Sai Tejaswi, S Sai Mani Deepika, Kothagudem

IV

At last, the Lucknow special court has pronounced the Babri verdict in the 28-year long Babri Masjid demolition case acquitting all the 32 accused persons, but right-thinking people are still left to wonder if justice has actually been served. The verdict was disappointing, but not unexpected in the current political climate. No doubt the court has handed over a 'comprehensive victory' to the Hindu Right in tune with the times. The dubious verdict has occasioned jubilation among Hindutva outfits, and understandably so. However, the fact remains that the 16th century mosque was indeed demolished by a frenzied mob of kar sevaks in the presence and instigation of some of the BJP stalwarts. Simply put, the mosque did not self-implode.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

V

The quintessence of two thousand pages judgment is one of the remarkable verdicts in the history of Indian judiciary that highlighted the accused Babri masjid demolition criminals are acquitted without any scar. There was plenty of evidence that a masjid was built five centuries ago by demolishing Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the name of its place denotes the rulers of Rama's ancestors.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Continuing crimes against women

It's heart wrenching that the Hathras gang rape victim succumbed to her injuries. It's still pathetic that the mortal remains were said to have been cremated by police in the wee hours against family members' wishes, who thought of bringing the body home for the last time before the final rites were performed. It took eight days for police to register a case after the gruesome crime had taken place.

Now the chief minister of UP has formed special investigating team and assured fast tracking of case. That the callousness of police right from registering case to investigating it properly is emboldening criminals more than the assurances of State frightening them. The thing of justice eludes poor victims where total environment is congenial to nurturing injustice. The crimes against women and downtrodden cannot be wished away just with laws on paper. The law should be implemented with iron hands. Unfortunately such crimes are dealt with kid gloves.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Sonu Sood, a real hero

Sonu Sood richly deserves the U. N. award for his exemplary services which had cost him a fortune,during the corona pandemic initial lockdown when thousands of migratory workers and students were stranded sans food, shelter and transport left in the lurch looking askance for help and rescue which was essentially a concern of the governments which left them to their fate with cold-blooded disdain. But for him many people would have committed suicide en route to their homes. The tinge of humanity in him who acts as a villain deserves encomiums from one and all. We only wish others take a leaf from him and come forward to help people in times of distress.

D S P Rao, Kakinada