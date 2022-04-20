MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th April 2022

GST challenge for TS

The central government working out on GST is rightly coming to an end by June 2022 as announced by the government earlier and now the state government has to work out on the GST collection rates without inviting dust from the opposition in future. It is always easy to criticise others and now let us see how the state govt handles the regime. There should be an end to the compensation era which always invites brickbats from some states especially the TS.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Befitting tribute



THI Odisha page giving the obituary column on the passing away of litterateur and composer Prafulla Kar is a befitting tribute to him and not only Odisha but also our country which has lost an eminent personality. I am also reminded of musician and composer Raghunath Panigrahi of Odisha who was known to Telugus by virtue of his mellifluous rendition of Jayadeva's Gita Govindam. Songs he sang like Challani Raja in Ilavelupu and Jayabheri movie song along with Ghantasala and PB Srinivas are memorable. He too had passed away and it is an irreparable loss. RIP, Kar and Panigrahi.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Right decision by SC



That the apex court cancelled the bail granted by Allahabad High court to Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case and son of a union minister is noteworthy. The Allahabad High court has been questioned by the Supreme Court for its 'tearing hurry' in granting bail without hearing the version of victims. The UP government has also not acted right in this case by not going for appeal against the bail, though it considers it a serious case where the influential prime accused had allegedly mowed down protesting farmers. Now the High court and the UP government would have to act in such a manner that there won't be any iota of doubt in the minds of people regarding the fairness of investigation and trial in this case.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Sharif Badmaash?



The new Pakistani Premier has called for peaceful resolution of disputes with India. But, he has tagged the J&K issue to the baggage, continuing to make 'dealing with Pakistan' itself a contentious issue. But, can

Shehbaz Sharif be trusted? Only time will tell if Pakistani military and ISI, proprietors of the booming Anti-India Pakistani industry will give him the free hand to engage meaningfully with India.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Communalism cuts both ways



Hindutva leaders like Sadhvi Rithambara seem to think that

population depends on the logic of demand and supply of

economics. And children are not like some goods produced to be

distributed among the family and the RSS. Every child is born with its own destiny and to try and take over the role of God in deciding the future for the child is doomed to failure.

Why this lack of faith in Hinduism to take on all challenges? It has faced worse during the Mughal and British rule. Nature has ensured that child bearing capacity of women has decreased and even if the fertility rate among the Muslims is higher, it is way below what was in the past. All this hate is going to harm the Hindus more than the Muslims. People of all faiths must realise that there is much scope for improvement in their own religions and must work on them rather to pointing out the deficiencies and problems of other religions.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

The Hanuman Jayanthi Sobha Yatra procession targeted by a violent mob with stones and bottles in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is a despicable act that followed a pan-India pattern, as similar anti-social acts were witnessed in several parts of the country on that day. The anti-national forces rained stones from roof tops and high rise buildings on the procession was reminiscent of similar incidents in J&K by radical Islamist groups against the security forces. There is need for Muslim community in India to play an inclusive role in the national and social milieu, by disassociating with wayward elements in their midst.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad